Calgary Flames 6 - Vancouver Canucks 5 (OT) We’ve Got A First: It’s not a usual first we highlight, but Connor Mackey made the most of his fourth fame of the season with the Flames. He collected an assist on Andrew Mangiapane’s second goal of the night, but he also dropped the gloves. In the second period Mackey was called for boarding and immediately had to answer the bell with Vancouver’s Jonah Gadjovich. It’s the first fight of his NHL career.