PDS 8th Grade Musical a Performing Arts Triumph!

pds.org
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Princeton Day School Eighth Grade musical is an annual springtime tradition performed in McAneny Theater for the School community and showcasing months of hard work for the soon-to-be high schoolers. With restrictions on indoor performances due to the pandemic, MS Theater Director and Grade 7 Dean Jonathan Martin chose a novel approach this winter when it was time to start producing this year's Disney Winnie the Pooh KIDS musical: incorporating green screen technology and training cast members to film themselves individually.

www.pds.org
Alice Wu
