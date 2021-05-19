PDS 8th Grade Musical a Performing Arts Triumph!

Dance classes for kids, summer campus, birthday parties, adult drop-in classes and more are all part of the fun at MJ Performing Arts Academy. After moving to Missouri in 2012, Meg Jordan began teaching dance classes at home. In 2013, she decided to open her first studio in Webster Groves. In just two years, with the help of her amazing staff members, the number of dancers at the studio grew exponentially. Jordan then decided to invest in and relocate to a much larger space to accommodate the growing number of dance families in the area. She believes dance should be enjoyable and accessible to everyone.