newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Labor Issues

Group of U.S. senators backs $46 billion in relief for Postal Service

By David Shepardson
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 8 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tb2x0_0a58xs2500
A U.S. Postal Service (USPS) logo is pictured on a mail box in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A bipartisan group of 20 U.S. senators introduced legislation on Wednesday to provide the cash-strapped U.S. Postal Service (USPS) with $46 billion in financial relief over 10 years.

The U.S. House of Representatives Oversight and Reform Committee voted unanimously to approve companion legislation last week.

The legislation would eliminate a requirement that USPS pre-fund retiree health benefits for 75 years and would require postal employees to enroll in the Medicare government-retiree health plan. Instead, USPS would pay a small, yearly "top-up" payment to address actual annual retiree costs.

The agency has reported net losses of $86.7 billion since 2007. One reason is 2006 legislation mandating that it pre-fund more than $120 billion in retiree healthcare and pension liabilities, a requirement that labor unions have called an unfair burden not shared by other businesses.

"This common-sense, bipartisan legislation would help put the Postal Service on a sustainable financial footing," said Senator Gary Peters, a Democrat who chairs the panel that oversees the Postal Service.

The Postal Service has struggled with poor delivery performance over the past year, facing a huge boost in packages and COVID-19 staffing issues.

The bill would require USPS to maintain delivery for six days a week.

A USPS spokesman said on Wednesday the agency was "encouraged to see the introduction of bipartisan, bicameral postal reform language." If passed, the financial reforms "will be a major step forward for financial sustainability of the Postal Service," the spokesman added.

In March, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy proposed a 10-year strategic plan that would eliminate $160 billion in forecasted red ink by slowing some mail deliveries, cutting some retail hours and closing some locations.

DeJoy told Reuters in March that action was urgently needed. "We’re losing $10 billion a year - gotta fix it," he said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

124K+
Followers
140K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Peters
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Postal Service#The Postal Service#Medicare#Labor Unions#Bipartisan Senators#U S Senators#U S Businesses#U S Postal Service#Democrat#Postal Employees#Financial Relief#Bipartisan Legislation#Payment#Retiree Health Benefits#Health Plan#Net Losses#Packages#Covid 19 Staffing Issues#Financial Sustainability
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
USPS
News Break
Labor Issues
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
U.S. House of Representatives
Related
Congress & Courtsfederalnewsnetwork.com

Congress hints, Postal Service reform might be a real possibility this year

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. Even as it debates a trillion here and a trillion there, Congress hasn’t overlooked some of the close-to-home issues like federal pay. They’re back in town and fully engaged and for what to look for in the week ahead, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to Bloomberg Government Congress reporter Jack Fitzpatrick.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House lawmakers unveil bill to end ban on Postal Service shipments of alcohol

House lawmakers on Monday introduced bipartisan legislation to end the ban on the U.S. Postal Service mailing shipments of alcohol. Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-Wash.) said in a statement that he, Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Calif.) and 17 other House co-sponsors have introduced the USPS Shipping Equity Act, which would allow the Postal Service to ship licensed alcoholic beverages directly to consumers over the age of 21, in accordance with state and local shipping regulations.
PoliticsTriple Pundit

Pressure Intensifies for Fleet Electrification at the U.S. Postal Service

The idea of converting the Postal Service’s entire fleet of 230,000 vehicles to all-electric may seem daunting at first. However, obstacles to fleet electrification are falling away as battery costs drop. If the Postal Service can achieve a rapid transition to electric vehicles (EVs), it could provide other leading fleets with a clear demonstration of the bottom-line benefits of zero-emission technology.
Congress & Courtsinsideevs.com

US House Lawmakers Support $8 Billion For Electric Postal Cars

According to a recent report from Automotive News, the US House of Representatives has already pushed forward new language that would work to approve $8 billion for the US Postal Service. The money would assist in assuring that the postal service can update its fleet with electric cars or other zero-emission vehicles.
Congress & CourtsCNET

USPS mail trucks to get more EV funding from Congress

Following snags in the new USPS mail truck contract, which awards Wisconsin-based Oshkosh the production of up to 165,000 new vehicles, the postal service is in for more funding to make good on an EV pledge from President Joe Biden. The House Oversight and Reform Committee has attached an extra $8 billion to the Postal Service Reform Act for the USPS to make the majority of new mail trucks electric vehicles.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. House panel backs $8 billion to shift USPS to EVs

WASHINGTON, May 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. House Oversight and Reform Committee on Thursday voted to authorize $8 billion to quickly shift the U.S Postal Service (USPS) to an electric vehicle delivery fleet. USPS in February awarded a contract to Oshkosh Corp that could be worth $6 billion to build...
U.S. Politicslinns.com

More troubling delivery news for U.S. Postal Service

The United States mail system is still clogged. That was the troubling message that the U.S. Postal Service’s board of governors received at its May 7 meeting. “The [COVID-19] pandemic continues to have impact,” Scott Bombaugh, the Postal Service’s chief technology officer, told the board, citing a persistent problem that has dogged the federal agency for more than a year.
Washington StateBirmingham Star

Washington looks to financial reforms to stop massive postal losses

The U.S. House of Representatives is seeking solutions to reduce the $10 billion annual loss suffered by the U.S. Postal Service. Representative Carolyn Maloney, who chairs the panel, is considering changes, such as an end to pre-paying retiree health benefits. Another measure would require postal employees to enroll in the...
Politicslinns.com

Douglas Tulino appointed deputy PMG of Postal Service

The United States Postal Service announced May 12 that Douglas Tulino, a 41-year veteran of the USPS, has been appointed deputy postmaster general, reporting directly to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. Tulino joins the Postal Service’s board of governors and continues in his current role as chief human resources officer. Tulino...
Congress & CourtsGovExec.com

New Postal Overhaul Measure Wins Support From Key Republican

The top Republican on the House committee with jurisdiction over the U.S. Postal Service threw his support behind a new bill to overhaul the mailing agency, giving lawmakers an easier path to finally delivering on long-sought-after reform. Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., ranking member of the House Oversight and Reform Committee,...
Labor Issuesinvesting.com

U.S. House panel to take up Postal Service reform measures

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. House of Representatives Oversight and Reform Committee on Thursday will consider a pair of bills to reform the cash-strapped U.S. Postal Service, a document seen by Reuters shows. Representative Carolyn Maloney, the Democrat who chairs the panel, circulated draft legislation earlier this year to address some...
Congress & Courtsfederalnewsnetwork.com

House committee moves ahead with USPS reform bill DeJoy approves

Democrats on the House Oversight and Reform Committee are moving ahead on their latest package of postal reform legislation and picking up bipartisan support in the process. The committee will markup the 2021 Postal Service Reform Act in a meeting this Thursday. Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) previewed her bill at a hearing in February, and got Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s feedback on some of its key points.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

On-time delivery plunges at U.S. Postal Service, with 1 in 5 pieces of mail arriving late

The U.S. Postal Service's delivery stumbles drew scrutiny last year when an influx of election mail and operational changes caused service to deteriorate. Yet while the crush of ballots has passed, those woes have only worsened: 1 in 5 pieces of mail across the U.S. was delivered late to households and businesses in the first three months of 2021, according to postal agency data.
PoliticsWashington Examiner

Why is the Postal Service running a spy operation?

The Postal Service was created by our founders in the Constitution. This same document guards against unreasonable searches and seizures. They literally fought the revolution over this goal, to be free from unreasonable search by the government. They would roll in their graves to learn that the Postal Service of all government agencies has transformed into an arm of the "deep state," a kind of thought police with its own “covert” surveillance agency to monitor the social media activities of the public for “inflammatory” content.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Senate draft bill would provide $110 billion for tech research

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate committee leaders have drafted a compromise $110 billion measure for basic and advanced technology research and science over five years and the creation of a White House chief manufacturing officer in the face of rising competitive pressure from China, according to a copy of the 131-page draft legislation seen on Friday by Reuters.
EconomyThe Fiscal Times

U.S. Postal Service Narrows Quarterly Loss, Presses Ahead With Overhaul

The U.S. Postal Service on Friday reported a second-quarter loss of $1.7 billion, compared to loss of $1.9 billion in the same period a year earlier. The results, adjusted to exclude non-cash workers’ compensation, reflect a pandemic-driven surge in package deliveries that was still not enough to offset higher operating costs and a continuing decline in revenue from mail services, the Postal Service said.
U.S. Politicslinns.com

GAO questions sustainability of U.S. Postal Service

The Government Accountability Office has questioned whether the United States Postal Service should continue to be self-sustaining. In an April 29 report to Congress, the GAO cited the Postal Service’s massive deficits and suggested it will need more taxpayer dollars to continue its “critical role in the nation’s communications and commerce.”