UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM) – Voters will be asked to go to the polls in several Ottawa & Allegan County communities today (May 4, 2021). Ballot proposals will be before electors living in the Holland, West Ottawa, Zeeland, Hudsonville and Grand Haven school districts, as well as among those living in the border school districts of Fruitport and Ravenna. There are separate bond issues of $74.6 million in Holland and $75 million in Zeeland, as well as $8 million in Fruitport, and two requests totaling $17.1 million in Ravenna; Grand Haven, Hudsonville, West Ottawa and Zeeland have 18-mill non-homestead tax renewal proposals.