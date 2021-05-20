newsbreak-logo
Berrien County, MI

Berrien Healthcare Officials Address Face Masks and Potential Conflicts Through MIOSHA Rules for Now

By ABC News
moodyonthemarket.com
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the CDC allowed everyone to breathe a healthy sigh of relief by reporting vaccinated Americans can forego face masking in many regards, and Michigan’s governor followed suit in lifting the face mask mandate to coincide with federal guidance, local Berrien County healthcare officials today took time out to remind folks that you probably shouldn’t totally ditch your masks just yet due to some mitigating circumstances.

