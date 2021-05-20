newsbreak-logo
Mountaineer Park Results Wednesday May 19th, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 10 hours ago

5th-$15,500, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 24.280, 49.680, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:02.270. Vintage Sparkle114611-11-1½1-61-5½A. Ramgeet3.402.202.200.70. Fool for the City118344-34-½2-22-3¼Y. Yaranga3.603.602.70. Eclipse Glow118423-13-1½4-43-noG. Lagunes2.809.30. Brave Stranger123776-15-63-½4-9¾J. Leon3.60. Lil Toughman120265-½6-26-45-¾M. Ccamaque55.80. B's Wild Man123132-1½2-15-56-3J. Monserrate, Jr.61.10. Noontime Train123557777E. Jurado63.80. Perfecta (6-3) paid $12.20; $1...

