California State

California man accused of owning ‘astonishing’ amount of child porn

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 9 hours ago
FRESNO, Calif. — A California man is accused of owning an “astonishing” amount of child pornography, authorities said.

Michael Martin, 55, of Fresno, was arrested Tuesday on felony charges of possession of child pornography, KSEE reported. Martin posted bail of $40,000, the television station reported.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, detectives with the Central Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a search warrant and found a closet full of child pornography in Martin’s home that was stacked to the ceiling, The Fresno Bee reported.

Detectives found more than 1,000 DVDs containing videos of children being raped, the newspaper reported.

Additionally, detectives seized electronic devices and books containing explicit photos and videos, KSEE reported.

reported.

Detectives said they have not developed any information of Martin having physical contact with children, the Bee reported.

