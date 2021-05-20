Strange Park Kara no Dasshutsu

The Francis X. Kennedy Ski trail is one of Tiadaghton State Forest’s most northern trails, and is named after the late former district manager, Francis Kennedy, who was a combat wounded WWII veteran and member of the infamous 10th Mountain Division. Under his management, the first cross-country ski trails on State Forest Land were created in the early 1970s. Come along as we hike this moderate 4.6-mile loop trail from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 22. Registration required. Please contact Vinny Curtis at vicurtis@pa.gov or (570) 753-5409 x 132 for more info and to register. Trailhead/parking is about 24-miles north of Waterville. Exact location will be sent to registered participants. Free program.