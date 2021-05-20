newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Strange Park Kara no Dasshutsu

Gamespot
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNo forum topics for Strange Park Kara no Dasshutsu yet. Want to start us off? Create a new topic.

www.gamespot.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
LifestyleNBC Los Angeles

Check Into This ‘Madcap Motel' and Explore a Strange Realm

An immersive Arts District experience that includes 18 rooms brimming with "adventure & oddities" Thursday through Sunday; limited-time run (tickets available through the end of May) $40 ages 12 and up; $30 ages 4-11; free 3 and under. Seeing the world through a surreal eye, all to keep in touch...
Video Gamesdreadxp.com

Ghosts Will Be Unlike Anything You’ve Played Before

I recently got to sit down with Jed Shepherd, writer and producer of last year’s hit found footage film Host to talk about his game Ghosts, which is currently running a Kickstarter campaign that just smashed it’s funding goal. We talked about Host, Ghosts, and how Ghosts will be something you’ve never seen before. Host blindsided most of us. July 31st, just 4 months after the pandemic kicked off in the U.S. in earnest, Host showed us the future of horror where even our seances are on Zoom.
LifestyleKotaku

Evangelion World Closes At Japanese Theme Park

If you didn’t visit, you missed your chance. The Evangelion World attraction at the Fuji-Q Highland amusement park closed this past Sunday. The news was announced via the park’s official Twitter. As Kotaku previously posted, Evangelion World included a bust of a life-sized EVA-01 unit, clocking in at around 30 feet tall. ANN adds that the area also had a one-to-one scale Entry Plug cockpit, life-sized character statues, a small video theater, a museum, and a souvenir shop.
Food & DrinksWritersDigest.com

Strange Candy

Your character is in a store full of candy machines that all seem normal, except for one. What is odd about it? Do they dare put a quarter in?. Post your response (500 words or fewer) in the comments below.
India1039waynefm.com

Fun Facts and Strange News

Here are some fun facts to help get you through the day and look like the most informed person at the water cooler…. Jim Carrey had the chance to play Captain Jack Sparrow in “Pirates of the Caribbean” but turned it down because it conflicted with his filming schedule for “Bruce Almighty”.
Waterville, PALockhaven Express

In the Parks

The Francis X. Kennedy Ski trail is one of Tiadaghton State Forest’s most northern trails, and is named after the late former district manager, Francis Kennedy, who was a combat wounded WWII veteran and member of the infamous 10th Mountain Division. Under his management, the first cross-country ski trails on State Forest Land were created in the early 1970s. Come along as we hike this moderate 4.6-mile loop trail from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 22. Registration required. Please contact Vinny Curtis at vicurtis@pa.gov or (570) 753-5409 x 132 for more info and to register. Trailhead/parking is about 24-miles north of Waterville. Exact location will be sent to registered participants. Free program.
BicyclesBikeRadar

Strange Noise

I am a veteran and I haven't replaced my road bike for 14 years. Recently I lashed out and bought new from Wiggle. I have never had any problems before and the new bike is great.....except. It is fitted with a Sunrace CS-RX1 11-32T cassette. Every time after freewheeling and then reapplying pressure on the pedals I get a loud click from the rear wheel. I have checked the spokes which are all ok and there is no other visible defect. I am just wondering if this is something normal or is it a problem that needs sorting. Wiggle are being a bit vague and non-committal. Help please.
Visual ArtKotaku

Life Is Still Strange

Florent Auguy is an artist from France who has worked on stuff like Into the Spider-Verse and Detroit: Become Human. We also featured his art waaaaaay back in 2013, but since that was such a long time ago and he’s done so much since (including a bunch of Life is Strange 2 art which you’ll find below), we’re going to circle back around and check out a bunch of new stuff tonight.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Resident Evil Village’s Wacky Japanese Puppets Return In New Another Hilarious Trailer

Capcom’s Japanese promotion of Resident Evil Village continues to run on a very different track compared to the western side of the publisher. Another trailer featuring the wacky puppets portraying the main villains of the game has been released. This time fan-favorite Lady Dimitrescu has the brilliant idea of letting Salvatore Moreau try out a toothbrush with iron spikes, with obvious results.
ComicsPCGamesN

Those Resident Evil Village puppet shows have been translated to English

Resident Evil Village is the latest in a long line of horror games, but it generally trades the spookiness in for more RE4-style action. (Except in that one part. If you know, you know.) Capcom’s been trying to convince non-horror fans that this one is not all scares, all the time, and apparently part of that effort has been an ongoing puppet show. I’m not sure puppets can ever be effective in making something less scary, but the show has been a whole lot of fun – and now it’s in English, too.
Video GamesPosted by
ClutchPoints

Resident Evil Village Puppet Show convinces you they’re not scary

Resident Evil Village is Capcom’s latest entry in its best-selling franchise. While the series prides itself on being the grand-daddy of the whole Survival Horror genre, some innocuous little puppets want you to think otherwise. Yes, Capcom produced a series of RE Village puppet commercials to try to convince you that the game won’t be scary. The series has four videos in total, which all make their home on Capcom’s Youtube Channel.
Technologyxda-developers

Strange blue dots and lines on the screen

When i scroll a screen, sometimes show up a small blue dots or lines? When I start recording, they stop showing... But usually it's show all the time, in many apps. (on the 1st video, dots are noticeable for the first few seconds) (on the Safe Mode is the same)
Eau Claire, WILeader-Telegram

Our View: Wrapping up a strange season

Tonight marks the football finale for both Eau Claire Memorial and Eau Claire North. Fittingly, the two face off to cap one of the strangest seasons either has ever played. Under normal circumstances, of course, we’d be something like six months past the season. But Eau Claire decided to forego the fall season last year, instead hoping for better pandemic conditions with the spring. There didn’t turn out to be major outbreaks associated with the fall season, but it’s hard to fault the district for playing it safe in a very uncertain situation.
Comicsgoombastomp.com

This 17 Minute Rick and Morty Animation is As Epic as You Can Imagine

When it comes to pixel art, artist Paul Robertson is the cream of the crop. The Australian artist has worked on the likes of Scott Pilgrim vs. The World– both the game and the film-, the Fez game and that 2015 Pixels movie that we don’t talk about. Robertson has worked on the hit show Rick and Morty before with a promo in 2017 and he is back once again this year with another pixel art animation based on the popular Adult Swim show. This animation goes above and beyond though, clocking in at an incredible seventeen minutes and feeling like a video game level thanks to its awesomely retro 16-bit style.
Designers & Collectionscoolmaterial.com

Standard & Strange x Blluemade Linen Garden Suit

The future of fashion is function. Here at Cool Material, we’re tired of the “wear it once” mentality. And we found kindred spirits in Standard & Strange, a clothing store whose motto is “own fewer, better things.” We’re more than happy to spend a few extra dollars on a piece of clothing that a) has been crafted with care using ethical, sustainable methods and b) will last a long time and is suited to a variety of use cases. Well, Standard & Strange just recently announced a stylish and extremely practical chore coat and trouser collaboration with linen brand Blluemade.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

The Strangely Scientific Debut of Adam Strange Up for Auction

The Marvel Universe of the Silver Age became known for the more realistic characterization in comparison to the comics that had come before. By contrast, the DC Comics of the period often made an under-discussed effort to educate. The origin and debut of Adam Strange in Showcase #17 is a fascinating example of this phenomenon and an interesting artifact of its times. There's a copy of Adam Strange's first appearance and origin in Showcase #17 CGC 1.0 up for auction in today's session of the 2021 May 9-10 Sunday & Monday Comics, Animation & Art Weekly Online Auction #122119 from Heritage Auctions.