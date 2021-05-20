Strange Park Kara no Dasshutsu

I am a veteran and I haven't replaced my road bike for 14 years. Recently I lashed out and bought new from Wiggle. I have never had any problems before and the new bike is great.....except. It is fitted with a Sunrace CS-RX1 11-32T cassette. Every time after freewheeling and then reapplying pressure on the pedals I get a loud click from the rear wheel. I have checked the spokes which are all ok and there is no other visible defect. I am just wondering if this is something normal or is it a problem that needs sorting. Wiggle are being a bit vague and non-committal. Help please.