newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov

By Office of the Spokesperson
U.S. Department of State
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the margins of the Arctic Council Ministerial. The Secretary noted that the United States sought a more stable and predictable relationship with Moscow. To that end, Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Lavrov discussed Russia’s Arctic Council Chairmanship and the importance of cooperation given our shared stake in the region. The Secretary also reiterated President Biden’s resolve to protect U.S. citizens and act firmly in defense of U.S. interests in response to actions by Russia that harm us or our allies. The Secretary made clear that Russia should release American citizens Paul Whelan and Trevor Reed so they can return home to their families.

www.state.gov
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sergey Lavrov
Person
Paul Whelan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Iran#Foreign Secretary#U S Secretary#State Secretary#Russian#American#Voa#Dprk#Foreign Minister Lavrov#Secretary Blinken#Moscow#Armenia#U S Citizens#Allies#U S Interests#Continued Discussions#President Biden#United States#Strategic Stability
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Azerbaijan
Country
Russia
Related
Foreign Policyvestnikkavkaza.net

Blinken and Lavrov to discuss Nord Stream 2 issue

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken plans to discuss bilateral relations and the Nord Stream 2 project with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of an Arctic Council ministerial meeting, a senior U.S. Department of State official told reporters accompanying Blinken on a trip to Denmark. The conversation’s transcript was released by the U.S. Department of State.
U.S. PoliticsUS News and World Report

State Department Says Blinken to Meet Russia's Lavrov in Iceland Next Week

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a phone call on Wednesday with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and discussed their upcoming meeting on the sidelines of the Arctic Council ministerial in Iceland next week, the State Department said. Blinken repeated his call on Russia to release...
Politicsmix929.com

Lavrov, Blinken agree to meet in Reykjavik on May 20 -Russia

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by phone and have agreed to meet in Reykjavik on May 20 on the sidelines of the Arctic Council, Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday. They also discussed a potential summit, according to the...
U.S. PoliticsNBC San Diego

Top U.S. and Russian Diplomats Will Meet Next Week in Iceland

WASHINGTON – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet in person with his Russian counterpart next week in Iceland, the highest-level talks in-person between Washington and Moscow since President Joe Biden took office. The meeting, which was announced Wednesday in separate statements from the U.S. State Department and Russian...
U.S. Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

Blinken tells Lavrov that US won’t hesitate to respond to Russian aggression

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has told Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden won’t waver in responding to aggression from Moscow in the United States or elsewhere.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Action News Jax

Top U.S., China and Russia diplomats urge cooperation BUT...

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — The top diplomats from the United States, China and Russia urged strengthened global cooperation on Friday, recognizing the need to tackle growing global challenges and an unprecedented pandemic but sparring over their different worldviews and who’s to blame for threats to multilateralism. The high-level U.N....
Foreign PolicyVoice of America

US, Chinese, Russian Diplomats Urge Cooperation but Haggle Nonetheless

UNITED NATIONS - The top diplomats from the United States, China and Russia urged strengthened global cooperation Friday, recognizing the need to tackle growing global challenges and an unprecedented pandemic but sparring over their different worldviews and who's to blame for threats to multilateralism. The high-level U.N. Security Council meeting...
Foreign Policyamericanmilitarynews.com

US-Russia relations now worse than Cold War era, Russia’s top diplomat says

Last week, Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov said relations between the United States and Russia are now worse than they were during the Cold War era. Head of the Russian state news agency Rossiya Segodnya, Dmitry Kiselyov said during an April 28 interview with Lavrov, “Our relations with the United States are really ‘hell.’ Personally, I don’t recall them being at such a low ebb ever before. This is even worse than the Cold War times, in my opinion. Ambassadors have returned back to their home countries. What’s going to happen next? What is the possible scenario?”
Politicsvestnikkavkaza.net

Lavrov: Russia ready to share ideas on how to restart Mideast peace talks

Moscow is ready to share its ideas on how to restart the negotiations on the Middle East peace process, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, opening talks with his Palestinian counterpart Riyad al-Maliki on Wednesday. "We are concerned about the lack of promising agreements on restarting the peace process and...
PoliticsWashington Post

Russian minister: US-Russia ties worse than during Cold War

MOSCOW — Russia’s top diplomat said Wednesday that relations with the United States are now even worse than during Cold War times because of a lack of mutual respect. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow stands ready to normalize ties with Washington but that the U.S. should stop posturing like a “sovereign” while rallying its allies against Russia and China.
Politicsvestnikkavkaza.net

Lavrov to set to map out specific steps in Baku for resolving Karabakh problems

The Russian delegation at the talks in Baku intends to map out specific steps for resolving issues that arise on the ground in Nagorno-Karabakh, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov on Tuesday. "We are set for full and conscientious implementation of...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Graham: 'I accept the results of the election'

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said on Monday that he accepts the results of the 2020 election, and urged Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, to focus on the upcoming midterm where the party wants to win back control of Congress. “I accept the results of the election. ... 2020 is...
Arizona StateWashington Post

As Arizona Republicans erupt over Trump’s lies, a big truth is exposed

In recent days, Republicans have begun offering a comical new line of spin: The very idea that Republicans remain committed to Donald Trump’s lie that his 2020 loss was illegitimate is just your imagination. Republicans do accept that President Biden was legitimately elected, say these Republicans. Good news, Republicans! If...
Public Healthvestnikkavkaza.net

Lavrov: Russia ready to cooperate with foreign COVID-19 vaccine producers

Russia is open to cooperation with other countries in the production of coronavirus vaccines, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a joint news conference with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday. "Of course, we are very much open to cooperation with other [foreign] vaccine manufacturers. We have reiterated...
Militaryrealcleardefense.com

U.S. and Russia's Collision Course in the Black Sea

Putin is pulling troops back from the land border, but getting more adventurous on the waters. Ukrainians breathed a collective sigh of relief last month when Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would withdraw the majority of more than 100,000 troops that had been shifted to the Russian-Ukrainian border. So did the U.S., NATO and the rest of Europe.
U.S. PoliticsCNET

New stimulus check in the works? What we know about the 4th payment debate

Is Washington considering a fourth stimulus check? Since March, the IRS has made 165 million third stimulus payments and continues to send out weekly batches of checks. But some in Congress are already pushing for a fourth check, either in the form of another one-time check or as recurring payments. Others in Washington, however, say the money would be better spent elsewhere.