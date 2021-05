ASHLAND, Ore. — A win nine years in the making finally came to Oregon Tech as the Owls defeated College of Idaho in the eighth inning of the championship game in the Cascade Collegiate Conference softball tournament, 1-0. For the fourth time in three days, Sarah Abramson got the start for Oregon Tech and never looked back. She battled throughout the weekend, throwing 27 innings over the course of three days. In those innings, she pitched three complete-game shutouts including a no-hitter in the opening round against Warner Pacific. Without a doubt, Abramson was the player of the tournament and a large portion of the Owls' weekend dominance.