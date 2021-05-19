newsbreak-logo
Gods Among Us: DC Injustice Animated Movie Announced

spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDC is currently in the process of releasing a two part animated movie based on The Long Halloween. And their next feature animation project will be a version of Injustice. The news was just announced today that they're currently developing the project. A teaser will be released along with part one of The Long Halloween on DVD and Blu-Ray. While there is no specified release date at this time, it's estimated that this will be the next feature in their long line of animated films. DC and WB have definitely stuttered in their development of their cinematic universe but have almost continually done great work with these direct to video feature length animated works.

