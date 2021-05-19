Gods Among Us: DC Injustice Animated Movie Announced

"That's my wish – I want my friend back." Netflix has released an official US trailer for the animated movie Wish Dragon, a Sony Animation production that is being released by Netflix coming up this summer. We already posted the teaser a few weeks ago. Based on a story by children's book illustrator Chris Applehans (who also wrote / directed), it's described as a "genie-in-a-bottle retelling set in contemporary China" that "picks up the moral challenges that emerge from the encounter between a boy and a dragon who is able to make wishes come true." A working-class college student meets a dragon and the two go off on an adventure through modern day Shanghai. "A tale of discovering the greatest wish of all." The voice cast includes John Cho as the dragon, Jimmy Wong as his new friend, plus Constance Wu, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Will Yun Lee, Bobby Lee, Jimmy O. Yang, and Ian Chen. This absolutely is an Aladdin remake from China, but the dragon still is adorable and there's always some good lessons to learn from telling this story anyway.