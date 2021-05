Airborne Speedway in Plattsburgh opened for the season this past weekend with fans in the stands for the first time in more than a year. They did hold 2 races last summer without any spectators. Our producer Will Houle shows this week how drivers and fans are thrilled to be back at the track. The State this week lifted more COVID restrictions and will allow 200 spectators into the grandstands for this weekend’s races without having to show proof of being vaccinated, or a negative COVID test. Airborne Speedway’s website has the latest guidelines/info: www.plattsburghairbornespeedway.com.