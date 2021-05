Holcomb Statement On The General Assembly’s Vote To Override The Veto Of Senate Enrolled Act 5. Governor Eric J. Holcomb offered the following statement:. “As I said last week, Indiana is in an economically enviable position due in large part to the heroic local response to the pandemic that was permitted by a system rewarding speed, collaboration and medical expertise in a time of health emergency. In most cases, the cooperation between local elected officials and local health officials was superb.