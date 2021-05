As the adage goes “There’s strength in numbers,” however, it’s a bit of a half-truth for the Portage boys tennis team this season. The Warriors do boast some strong players but they can’t say the same about their numbers with just six total players among their ranks this season. As discouraging as that may be for coach Sarah Pulliam, she and the team are taking things head-on and forging ahead this spring after losing the 2020 season.