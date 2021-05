The Yankees have lost two straight games after winning their previous five...are now 5-2 on their nine-game, 10-day homestand—their longest homestand of the year. Are still 7-3 in their last 10 games, 10-5 in their last 15 games and 11-6 in their last 17 games. Are in the midst of playing nine straight and 16-of-22 games against opponents outside the division (5-2 so far) after playing their first 19 of 25 games vs. the AL East (11-14 from 4/1-29). Fell to 1-2 in Interleague play this season.