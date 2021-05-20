newsbreak-logo
Maricopa County ballot audit latest

KOLD-TV
 9 hours ago

General fruit prices have raised about 5.5 percent since last year. Mass vaccination sites see decline in visitors, focus moves to mobile locations. Westward Look resort to join Oro Valley.

www.kold.com
Pima County, AZtucson.com

Letter: Pima County Puts COVID in Rear view Mirror

Like a third of Pima County adult residents, I’m fully vaccinated but out respect for others while vaccine supplies were limited to those of higher priority, I’ve been wearing a mask and observing other protocols. The Star daily dashboard of COVID impact in our state and county today reports goose...
Arizona Statearizonadailyindependent.com

Yee Jumps Into Arizona Governor’s Race

On Monday, Arizona Treasurer, Kimberly Yee released a video announcing her campaign to be Arizona’s next Governor. The announcement was long expected by Valley politicos, although it came as a surprise to some who had expected her to stay put in a relatively safe Treasurer’s race. “I’m running for Governor...
Tucson, AZblogforarizona.net

Miranda Schubert Wants to Fight for Working People on the Tucson City Council

Miranda Schubert Wants to Fight for Working People on the Tucson City Council. “I’m a working-class, union-proud candidate running to serve working people like you, your families, and your neighbors. Running for public office while continuing to work full-time is a bold undertaking and also a whole lot of work, but it’s also incredibly energizing to connect with people like you who care so deeply about Tucson’s neighborhoods and communities. I can’t do this on my own, but I can do it with just a little help from you and your friends here in the city.”
Tucson, AZPosted by
Tucson, Arizona

NewsNet Daily Digest - May 17, 2021

Tucson NewsNet Daily Digest - A Service of the City of Tucson. MAYOR AND COUNCIL TO REVISIT MASK ORDINANCE - Tucson's Mayor and Council will discuss updating the City's mask mandate during its Study Session meeting tomorrow, May 18, at 2 p.m. Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its guidance, now saying that fully vaccinated people do not need to continue wearing masks in most instances. Masks still will be required at hospitals, on planes and mass transit (including Sun Tran, Sun Link, and Sun Van), where state and local law require masks, and there are a few other exceptions. The Pima County Board of Supervisors last week lifted its face mask mandate for fully vaccinated people while encouraging those not fully vaccinated to keep wearing face coverings. Mayor and Council previously gave direction to the city attorney and city manager to interpret, administer, and enforce the City’s mask ordinance in a manner consistent with evolving CDC guidelines.
Pima County, AZtucson.com

Letters to the Editor May 17

Re: the April 1 article “Hudbay eyes Santa Ritas’ west slope for open-pit copper sites.”. It is alarming to hear that the Canadian mining company Hudbay Minerals, formerly Rosemont, is now interested in mining on the west side of the Santa Rita Mountains. I know that they have deep wells on Sahuarita Road from which they have been planning to pump water over the mountains to the east side. I understand that their activities would both deplete the aquifer and contaminate the water flowing into the Cienega Basin and then into the Tucson Basin.
Phoenix, AZkjzz.org

Q&AZ: How Often Does Phoenix Redraw Its Districts?

With the 2020 census results collected, states and cities are close to drawing new district boundaries. Through KJZZ's Q&AZ project, a listener asked: How often do Phoenix City Council districts get redistricted? Who draws the new lines?. Phoenix changes its district boundaries every 10 years, in line with the U.S....
Maricopa County, AZkawc.org

Maricopa County Supervisors Reject Election Audit Meeting Request With Senate

PHOENIX -- The chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors is pretty much telling Senate President Karen Fann what she can do with her invitation for a Q & A session. In a sharply worded statement, Jack Sellers said Fann is effectively accusing county officials of deleting files off a server before it was turned over to the Senate as part of a subpoena.
Arizona Statetucson.com

Arizona Republicans fight back against election fraud claims

PHOENIX (AP) — Republicans in Arizona’s largest county are escalating their defense of their 2020 vote count, putting them increasingly at odds with former President Donald Trump and a sizeable chunk of their party that believes without evidence that something was amiss. Maricopa County’s top officials, almost all of them...
Arizona Statetucson.com

Arizona's aquifers remain at risk from 'unsustainable' pumping

The goal of balancing the groundwater we pump with what we can replenish through natural and human forces is increasingly out of reach in Arizona, a new study finds. The study raises a long list of concerns about the state's ability to balance groundwater supplies with pumping. That balance is an idea commonly known as "safe yield" — and it's the cornerstone of Arizona's pioneering 1980 groundwater law.
Maricopa County, AZEastern Arizona Courier

Senate president slammed by Maricopa County officials over 'audit'

PHOENIX -- Maricopa County supervisors on Monday blasted Senate President Karen Fann, accusing her of allowing a "mockery'' to be made of the election process with her audit. On one hand, the board and County Recorder Stephen Richer prepared a 14-page letter responding to specific questions -- they called them accusations -- about everything from handling of the ballots to whether a database had been deleted after the election but before files were delivered to Senate-hired auditors. In each case, they said either that the information is false or that they cannot or will not provide what she wants.
Arizona Stateknau.org

Kimberley Yee Announces GOP Bid For Arizona Governor

Yee announced her plans Monday with a video posted to social media. She introduces herself as the descendent of immigrants who opened a grocery store in the 1930s and praises former President Donald Trump’s border and economic policies. As treasurer, Yee oversees more than $20 billion in state investments. She was previously a legislator representing parts of the West Valley and an adviser to former Treasurer Dean Martin. Republican Gov. Doug Ducey is barred by term limits from seeking a third term.
Maricopa County, AZtucson.com

Letter: What is Maricopa County trying to hide?

Over the past few days/weeks, I have seen a number of letters to the editor indicating the audit of the 2020 election in Maricopa county is not worth it and should not be completed. I would think that Democrats would want this audit; why? What better way to discredit Trump...
Tucson, AZtucson.com

Letter: Rosemont Mine

It is alarming to hear that the Canadian mining company Hudbay Minerals, formerly Rosemont, is now interested in mining on the west side of the Santa Rita Mountains. I know that they have deep wells on Sahuarita Rd., from which they have been planning to pump water over the mountains to the east side. I understand that their activities would both deplete the aquifer and contaminate the water flowing into the Cienega Basin and then into the Tucson Basin.
Tucson, AZtucson.com

Tucson Opinion: TPD raise necessary, but don't celebrate yet

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:. Recently it was announced that the Tucson Police Department is going to get a long-awaited pay raise as the department is hemorrhaging officers, homicides are up 30%, and the chief of police has publicly stated officers simply can’t respond to all of the calls they receive.