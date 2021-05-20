newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Ron Cook: Tristan Jarry’s bounce-back performance saved Penguins in Game 2

By RON COOK
Raleigh News & Observer
 9 hours ago

On this night, they sang his name. Unlike the other afternoon, there was no expletive in front of it. Such is life for an NHL goaltender at playoff time. When his team loses, it’s all his fault. But when it wins? He’s the biggest sports hero in town. That is...

www.newsobserver.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Bailey
Person
Cody Ceci
Person
Brock Nelson
Person
Mike Matheson
Person
Semyon Varlamov
Person
Brian Dumoulin
Person
Brandon Tanev
Person
Bryan Rust
Person
Jeff Carter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#Pittsburgh#Ppg Paints Arena#New York Islanders#Winger Oliver Wahlstrom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Sports
News Break
Ice Hockey
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
Related
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Flyers Gameday: 5/3/21 vs PIT; Phantoms Blanked by Bears

The final week of what has simultaneously been a very short and yet interminable 2020-21 NHL season is upon Alain Vigneault's Philadelphia Flyers (22-22-7) before they head into a crucial offseason that has many question marks and few clear-cut answers. On Monday and Tuesday, they will host Mike Sullivan's East...
NHLFrankfort Times

Penguins goalies Jarry, Smith out for finale vs. Sabres

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins will be without their top two goaltenders for Saturday's regular-season finale against Buffalo. Coach Mike Sullivan ruled Tristan Jarry and Casey DeSmith out with minor injuries on Friday.
NHLBakersfield Californian

Penguins survive slugfest, end season series vs. the Flyers with a win

PHILADELPHIA — The Penguins escaped Wells Fargo Center with a win Tuesday and have to be thrilled that they aren’t coming back to this place for a while. The Philadelphia Flyers were eliminated from playoff contention last week but had no problem getting up for another showdown with their Keystone State rivals. In a snarling end to the season series, the Penguins took home a 7-3 win.
NHLbangthebook.com

Penguins vs. Flyers Free Pick – 05/04/21

It is a fairly quiet night in the sports world. There are only seven NBA games and just five NHL games. We have our usual run of MLB games, weather permitting, but those that aren’t into betting baseball may be able to catch that show on Netflix or Hulu this evening.
NHLPosted by
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Masterton Nominee DeSmith Embodies Perseverance

This is a story about a kid from New Hampshire, an undrafted goaltender who worked his way to the NHL with the help of many, including a position coach he likes to call Buck and an ex-Navy Seal. Who had a major career disappointment at the start of 2019-20 and now, at age 29, is back to a good place – and back in the NHL.
NHLNHL

Penguins' 2021-22 Season Ticket Packages On Sale Now

Season tickets for the Penguins' 2021-22 season are on sale now to the general public, it was announced today. Fans can find or request additional information at www.pittsburghpenguins.com/seasontickets. Both full and half season ticket packages are available starting as low as $49.00 per ticket. Full season packages include 41 regular-season...
NHLWeirton Daily Times

Penguins goalies Jarry, DeSmith to miss end of the regular season

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins will finish the regular season without their top two goaltenders. Coach Mike Sullivan ruled Tristan Jarry and Casey DeSmith out with minor injuries on Friday. The Penguins close the regular season Saturday in Buffalo. DeSmith, who started his professional career with the Wheeling Nailers...
NHLCBS Sports

31Maxime Lagace G

Lagace will start between the pipes in Saturday's home game versus the Sabres, Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal reports. Lagace hasn't appeared in an NHL contest since 2018-19, when he surrendered four goals on 31 shots as a member of the Golden Knights in a 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes. He'll attempt to earn his seventh career NHL victory in a favorable home matchup with a Buffalo team that's 7-17-3 on the road this season.
NHLlastwordonsports.com

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Washington Capitals Season Series Review

The Pittsburgh Penguins finished off the Washington Capitals the past Saturday with a 3-0 win at Capital One Arena. Tristan Jarry got the win for the Pens. The Capitals were missing Alex Ovechkin and John Carlson both due to injury while the Penguins were missing Evgeni Malkin, Brandon Tanev, and Evan Rodrigues. Additionally, Mike Matheson left the game with an upper-body injury too. The Pittsburgh Penguins vs Washington Capitals series lived up to the hype this season bringing lots of physical presence. The Penguins and the Capitals both clinched a playoff spot in the seventh game of the series. Pittsburgh went four for 25 in the series on the powerplay. A 16% that they will no doubt want to improve on should these two teams meet come playoff time.
NHLNHL

Game Preview: 05.04.21 at PHI

PIT: 34 - 16 - 3 (71 pts) PHI: 23 - 22 - 7 (53 pts) The Penguins conclude their four-game road trip as they take on the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center. Pittsburgh has points in 12 of its last 18 games against Philadelphia (9-6-3). The Penguins have earned points in 11 of their last 14 games (10-3-1). Going back further, they have points in 18 of their last 23 games overall (16-5-2). Pittsburgh is 6-2-0 in its last eight road games dating back to Apr. 8.
NHLNHL

POSTGAME 5: Penguins Pull Away

In the final game of the 2020-21 season series between the teams, the Philadelphia Flyers lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins, 7-3, at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday night. The Flyers finished the season series at 5-3-0 against the Penguins. Pittsburgh's Marcus Pettersson (2nd goal of the season) notched the...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Flyers Drop Heated Tilt To Penguins In Elliott’s 500th Game

The Philadelphia Flyers played host to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night in the eighth and final meeting between the two rivals this season. The Flyers, who were celebrating goaltender Brian Elliott’s 500th NHL game, could not give the occasion the proper celebration and lost 7-3. The Penguins, who were...
NHLYardbarker

Penguins 3 Stars of the Month – April 2021

As the 2020-21 NHL regular season winds to a close, many teams’ fates were decided in the month of April. The Pittsburgh Penguins held a record of 10-4-1 in April and clinched a spot in the postseason for the 15th consecutive year. Reaching the playoffs is no small feat when...
NHLPensBurgh

Breaking down the goalies: Tristan Jarry

This is a guest post written by former professional hockey player and current goalie coach Rob Gherson. His background and links to follow his work can be found at the end of this article. Playoffs are the best time of the hockey season. The games get more intense as the...
NHLNBC Sports

Carolina duo of Mrazek and Nedeljkovic looking good entering playoffs

Petr Mrazek – Carolina Hurricanes: With the last week of the regular season nearing, the goalies that are cracking the great list are goalies to keep an eye on heading into the playoffs. The Carolina Hurricanes as an entire team have posted a great regular season and thus, Mrazek is the first goalie to crack the list. Since returning to the Carolina roster in April, the 29-year-old netminder has not picked up even one regulation loss. He currently has a record of 6-1-3, with a save percentage of .934 and a GAA of 1.77. When considering goalies who have played in at least 10 games, he has the highest save percentage and lowest GAA in the league. The Carolina Hurricanes will wrap up their regular season on Monday with a game against the Nashville Predators.
NHLarcamax.com

'Added pressure' but an 'opportunity' -- what awaits Tristan Jarry in his first NHL postseason

It took seven years and a meltdown from Matt Murray, but Tristan Jarry last August made his first NHL playoffs start, with Pittsburgh’s season on the brink. He was rock solid, particularly in the final two periods as the Montreal Canadiens pushed. He shrugged off one Joel Armia shot. Stared down a point-blank blast from Phillip Danault. Flashed the glove on a Brendan Gallagher breakaway.
NHLPosted by
Pgh Hockey Now

Final Analysis: Flyers Blow Past Disheveled Penguins 7-2

Remember those final days of senior year, after the finals, after the prom, after the college acceptance letters were received, but you still had to show up? The Pittsburgh Penguins were there Monday night, and bigger plans await, but the Philadelphia Flyers are going nowhere, so they threw a kegger.
NHLPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Tristan Jarry a full participant at Penguins practice

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan has said all along that the Penguins expect to have goalie Tristan Jarry ready for Game 1 of the playoffs. Tuesday’s practice was more affirmation of that. The No. 1 netminder participated with the full group in a full capacity. This comes one day after he took part in a workout with goaltending coach Mike Buckley. All signs say he’ll be good to go when it counts.
NHLThe Nebraska City News Press

New York Islanders at Pittsburgh Penguins Game 1 odds, picks and prediction

The New York Islanders and Pittsburgh Penguins play Game 1 of their Stanley Cup Playoffs first-round series Sunday. Puck drop is scheduled for noon ET at PPG Paints Arena. Below, we analyze the Islanders-Penguins odds and lines, with NHL picks and predictions. The Islanders enter as the fourth-seed in the...