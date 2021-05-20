newsbreak-logo
Texans signing QB Jeff Driskel to one-year deal for up to $2.5 million

By Grant Gordon
NFL
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother quarterback is being added to a Houston Texans quarterback room that's brimming with bodies and uncertainty. The Texans are signing Jeff Driskel to a one-year deal worth up to $2.5 million, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday via Driskel's agents. Houston's QB corps now consists of rookie third-round pick...

NFLPosted by
FanSided

Texans news: Bleacher Report power ranks Houston offense dead last

The Texans are expected to encounter some offensive challenges in 2021, particularly if quarterback Deshaun Watson isn’t available. There’s been no shortage of drama surrounding the Houston Texans this offseason, and much of it has wholly centered around quarterback Deshaun Watson. Watson’s future is very much in doubt in light...
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

Texans GM on QB situation: 'We're all at the same point, essentially'

Houston Texans owner Cal McNair said last week that he did not have "anything new" about the situation involving disgruntled quarterback Deshaun Watson, who reportedly requested a trade before he learned he was facing at least 22 civil lawsuits alleging acts of sexual assault and misconduct. The Texans acquired Tyrod...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Broncos Release QB Jeff Driskel

Mike Klis reports that the Denver Broncos have released veteran QB Jeff Driskel on Monday. Driskel, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2016. He was waived by the 49ers at the start of the 2016 season and was later claimed off of waivers by the Bengals.
NFLtigernet.com

Buzbee complaining the NFL is not "respecting" his "victims"

..and that he may therefore soon no longer allow them to continue cooperating with NFL investigators. Well, that'll show the NFL. You want no greater indication that things are not going well for Tony Buzbee's "victims" in regards to the NFL investigation pertaining to Deshaun Watson's alleged sexual misconduct - meaning, his ladies do not seem to be withstanding the scrutiny of the NFL investigation particularly well - well, there you have it.
NFLJacksonville Journal Courier

Texans take QB Davis Mills with Watson's future unclear

HOUSTON (AP) — Amid major uncertainty surrounding Deshaun Watson, the Houston Texans selected Stanford quarterback Davis Mills with their first pick in the NFL draft on Friday night. Watson's future with the team is in question after 22 women filed lawsuits alleging that he sexually assaulted or harassed them. Houston...
NFLDenver Post

Broncos release quarterback Jeff Driskel, sign tight end Eric Saubert

Jeff Driskel’s uneventful tenure with the Broncos has come to an end, as Denver released the quarterback Monday. Driskel signed a two-year, $5 million deal ahead of the 2020 season to be Drew Lock’s backup, but that didn’t pan out as he made just one start before being demoted to third string.
NFLHouston Press

Five Thoughts: Houston Texans' 2021 Schedule Revealed

The David Culley Era begins with a game against Urban Meyer and the Jaguars. The prognostications for the Houston Texans' 2021 season have been far from sparking. Every set of early power rankings that I've seen has the Texans as the 32nd best team in the league. Every early mock draft for the 2022 NFL Draft has the Texans picking first overall. Las Vegas forecasts the Texans season win total at 3.5, a microscopic number in the gambling world.
NFLDallas News

Source: Free agent QB Jeff Driskel to visit with Cowboys Friday

In last week’s defense-heavy draft, Cowboys were unable to add competition to their backup quarterback battle. Free agent quarterback Jeff Driskel flew into town on Thursday for a Friday visit with the team, a source said. There is a real chance not only that Driskel will sign a contract but become the favorite to serve as Dak Prescott’s primary backup in 2021.
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

From Davis To Deshaun: QB Mills Buys Texans Time In Watson Trade

And just like that, the No. 1 Houston Texans storyline just re-wrote itself, by decreasing the constant consternation over what might’ve been at quarterback …. To cautious celebration of what might now be. "LETS GO!,'' is Davis Mills' pinned tweet. "Can’t wait to get started! Extremely happy and humbled to...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Clay Travis: Texans Should Trade Deshaun Watson For Aaron Rodgers

Clay Travis: “If I were the Houston Texans I would be on the phone right now with the Green Bay Packers saying ‘hey, we will trade you Deshaun Watson for Aaron Rodgers.’ I don’t know if Aaron Rodgers would agree to play with Houston, I think certainly he wants to win a championship and it doesn’t feel like the Houston Texans are very close to being able to contend for a championship, so I think Aaron Rodgers would shoot it down, but the reason why I would make that call is you don’t know what the Packers might be willing to say as it pertains to Deshaun Watson. It’s a major risk and I think a lot of owners would run in the opposite direction to even think about grabbing Deshaun Watson, but it’s a conversation that I think should happen, and there aren’t that many teams who are desperate enough to make a deal like that… I think based on drafting Davis Mills, the Texans would love to wash their hands of Deshaun Watson, and I think the price that Deshaun Watson would cost right now is so far down the flow chart… This is when you need a high-end team of legal advisers saying ‘OK, what is the worst-case scenario for Deshaun Watson?' The ‘worst-case’ is that he never plays another football game again. 'Best-case' he settles all 22 of these civil charges, never any criminal charges filed, and he gets suspended for 6-8 games as a result, and he’s able to play by the end of the 2021 season. Regardless, the Texans are willing to move on from him.” (Full Segment Above)
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Texans Add TCU Versatile LB Wallow for New Scheme

The Houston Texans traded up twice to acquire TCU linebacker Garret Wallow with the 170th overall pick. In total, Houston gave up three of their picks in No. 203 and 212 to the Buffalo Bills for the No. 174 pick. Later, they sent No. 174 and No. 233 to the LA Rams to select Wallow. The Horned Frog will now fight for a backup role on this Texans roster, in an extremely crowded linebacker corps of which he is now player number 13.
NFLBleacher Report

Cowboys Rumors: QB Jeff Driskel Visiting, 'Good Chance' He Signs Contract

Dak Prescott may have his new backup. The Dallas Cowboys reportedly will meet with Jeff Driskel on Friday, according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News:. Cowboys flew in free agent QB Jeff Driskel tonight for a Friday visit, source said. A good chance Driskel signs, becomes favorite to serve as Dak Prescott’s primary backup in 2021.
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Deshaun Watson certain to be traded if this happens?

The Houston Texans were adamant that they would not trade Deshaun Watson earlier this offseason, but that was before the star quarterback was accused of sexual assault by more than 20 women. Now, the bigger question is whether any teams will be interested if the Texans change their stance. One NFL insider believes there is still a strong chance Watson is moved.
NFLPosted by
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Discovery Starts Tomorrow in Deshaun Watson Legal Case

The attorney for nearly two-dozen women suing Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson says he plans to depose the athlete for 50-hours. Tony Buzbee represents all 22 of the plaintiffs accusing Watson of inappropriate behavior during massages that he scheduled through Instagram. Buzbee and Watson's attorney, Rusty Hardin, are rumored to...