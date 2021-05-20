Texans signing QB Jeff Driskel to one-year deal for up to $2.5 million

Clay Travis: “If I were the Houston Texans I would be on the phone right now with the Green Bay Packers saying ‘hey, we will trade you Deshaun Watson for Aaron Rodgers.’ I don’t know if Aaron Rodgers would agree to play with Houston, I think certainly he wants to win a championship and it doesn’t feel like the Houston Texans are very close to being able to contend for a championship, so I think Aaron Rodgers would shoot it down, but the reason why I would make that call is you don’t know what the Packers might be willing to say as it pertains to Deshaun Watson. It’s a major risk and I think a lot of owners would run in the opposite direction to even think about grabbing Deshaun Watson, but it’s a conversation that I think should happen, and there aren’t that many teams who are desperate enough to make a deal like that… I think based on drafting Davis Mills, the Texans would love to wash their hands of Deshaun Watson, and I think the price that Deshaun Watson would cost right now is so far down the flow chart… This is when you need a high-end team of legal advisers saying ‘OK, what is the worst-case scenario for Deshaun Watson?' The ‘worst-case’ is that he never plays another football game again. 'Best-case' he settles all 22 of these civil charges, never any criminal charges filed, and he gets suspended for 6-8 games as a result, and he’s able to play by the end of the 2021 season. Regardless, the Texans are willing to move on from him.” (Full Segment Above)