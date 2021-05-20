newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Deputy lifts up car to free woman pinned underneath

By Jesse O’Neill
New York Post
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA Virginia deputy could be seen on video lifting up a car to free a woman trapped underneath. Gloucester County Sheriff’s Deputy Jon Holt jumped into superhero mode after he saw an out-of-control car flip over last May. Officials released bodycam video of the incident on Tuesday, and Holt spoke...

nypost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Woman#Military Veteran#Control Car#Camera#Bodycam Video#News Now#Holt Bolts#Breathing#Deputy#Audible#Superhero Mode#Calling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Country
Iraq
Related
Florida StateBakersfield Channel

Kitten hitches ride underneath Florida deputy's car, rescued from rear axle

MARATHON, Fla. (WPTV) -- Some Florida Keys deputies saved a kitten Monday after they found the feline hitching a ride under one of their patrol cars. Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to mile marker 47 along the Seven Mile Bridge just after 9 a.m. Monday after receiving reports that a kitten was running close to traffic.
Anderson, SCFOX Carolina

Deputies: Suspect strikes a county car while fleeing deputies in Anderson

Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says they pursued a fleeing suspect on Thursday near Pearman Dairy road in Anderson. Deputies say that they attempted to stop a vehicle for reckless driving, but the driver fled and led police on a pursuit. They add that at some point, the suspect struck a county car with his vehicle.
Cheektowaga, NYPosted by
2 On Your Side

Cheektowaga Police, bystander lift car off woman who became trapped after being struck

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A woman is being treated for serious injuries after she became trapped under a vehicle that hit her Wednesday afternoon. Cheektowaga Police said it happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. in the Target plaza on Walden Avenue. An officer happened to be in the plaza at the time and witnessed the accident. Two officers and a bystander managed to lift the vehicle off the woman and free her.
Smithfield, NCjocoreport.com

Wayne Deputies Arrest Smithfield Woman

Deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Smithfield woman May 3rd during a traffic stop for a motor vehicle violation. During the traffic stop, by an ACE Team officer, illegal narcotics were allegedly found. Jessica Raye McCullen, 20, of Bonnie Avenue, Smithfield was charged with possession of heroin,...
Florida StateOrlando Sentinel

Road rage arrest: Deputies say Florida woman threatened driver with child in car

A Florida woman was arrested and jailed after deputies say she threatened another driver during a road-rage incident Tuesday in Marion County. Sarah Irene Rivera, 22, of Ocala threw an object at the victim’s vehicle, causing damage, before getting out of her car to threaten the victim, who had a child in the vehicle, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.
Yavapai County, AZAZFamily

Woman had 0.245 BAC while driving with child inside car in Yavapai County, deputies say

CORDES LAKES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman is facing several charges after investigators in Yavapai County said she was driving with a toddler inside the car and she had a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) level more than triple the legal limit. Sheriff's deputies said they found 42-year-old Christina Derenia after she crashed into some bushes in Cordes Lakes. Her 3-year-old child was with her in the car. According to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office, Derenia was taken into custody even after she resisted arrest while trying to get out of the car.
Orleans County, NY13 WHAM

Orleans County man dies after being pinned underneath tractor

Gaines, N.Y. — An Orleans County man died after he was injured when he became trapped under an overturned tractor. The Orleans County Sheriff's Office says George W. Manning, 72, was found unresponsive underneath the tractor by his son, George Manning III, Thursday afternoon on Ridge Road. Emergency workers were...
Pequot Lakes, MNknsiradio.com

Man, Woman Hurt After Getting Pinned Under ATV

(KNSI) – Alcohol appears to be a factor in a crash that sent a man to St. Cloud Hospital after getting pinned under an ATV. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says first responders were called to a severe ATV crash around 7:30 on Saturday night in rural Pequot Lakes. Investigators...
Olive Township, MIPosted by
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Man pinned in car, injured in Olive Twp. crash

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 54-year-old Holland man suffered non-life threatening injuries after being trapped in his car following a two-vehicle crash. Police say the incident happened around 8:13 p.m. Saturday in Olive Township. A Volkswagen Atlas was stopped at a stop light on US-31 when a Chevy Tahoe failed to stop, according to police. The Tahoe ran into the back of the Atlas.
Westminster, CAPosted by
Daily Dot

Video: Cop punches handcuffed woman—until fellow officers stop him

Shocking footage out of California shows two police officers restraining a fellow cop after he began punching a handcuffed woman in the face. The incident unfolded on Wednesday after police in the city of Westminster responded to a report of an assault with battery. A 911 caller, according to Fox 11 Los Angeles, alleged that a Hispanic woman assaulted an Asian woman after she attempted to rescue a dog that ran out into the street.
Elizabeth City, NCPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Black Elizabeth City Councilman Says White Deputy Peed on His Funeral Home as Retaliation

A local politician in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, posted security camera footage to his Facebook page that he says shows a white deputy sheriff, in uniform, urinating on his property, according to a report in The News & Observer. Councilman Gabriel Adkins, who is Black, believes the officer—who Adkins says used the outside of his funeral home as a toilet on both Friday and Saturday nights—was getting even for him speaking out against the police shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. last month. “Since this case with Andrew Brown, I’ve been out protesting,” Adkins told The News & Observer “I really feel like they are retaliating back against me. Maybe they didn’t know I had surveillance, but it’s a funeral home… I’m just getting real worried I might be the next target, or they’re trying to set me up. On top of it being a crime.” Adkins told the paper that he contacted Sheriff Tommy Wooten to report the incidents, but his call went straight to voicemail.