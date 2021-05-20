newsbreak-logo
‘Green Lantern’: Jeremy Irvine To Play Alan Scott In HBO Max Superhero Series

By Christopher Marc
theplaylist.net
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile we’re likely going to have to wait a little longer before Warner Bros. gives us their “Green Lantern Corps.” movie, however, there is a “Green Lantern” series in the works at HBO Max that will cover a bulk of the other human heroes that joined the group of cosmic cops. The show is said to be more mature compared to other live-action shows based on the DC Comics characters, with Finn Wittrock already set to play hot-head Guy Gardner.

