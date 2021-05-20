newsbreak-logo
Flying-taxi startup Wisk says the feds are probing theft of secrets

Crain's Chicago Business
Crain's Chicago Business
Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) — Wisk Aero LLC, a flying-taxi venture backed by Boeing Co. and Google co-founder Larry Page’s Kitty Hawk Corp., said U.S. prosecutors were investigating a former employee the company accused of stealing trade secrets before taking a job at rival Silicon Valley startup Archer Aviation Inc. In documents filed...

The news you need to succeed in Chicago. We cover startups, real estate, politics, dining and lots in between.

