The US Department of Defence has been working on a wearable sensor that would detect invisible radio frequencies amid reports that a microwave weapon might be causing a mysterious illness in US personnel.Reports first surfaced from Cuba in 2016 of attacks on US embassy personnel that caused significant brain injury. The mysterious illness, which was named the “Havana syndrome”, causes symptoms like debilitating headaches, loss of hearing and balance, and permanent brain injuries.Although the cause of the illness remains under investigation, the DoD appeared to be taking it seriously by funding research into a wearable sensor that would detect these...