Eddie Johns, whose 1979 track 'More Spell On You' was sampled by Daft Punk for their hit single 'One More Time', has never received royalties from the French duo's track. Johns' story has been uncovered in a new profile by the Los Angeles Times, who tracked him down in LA, where he's been living in a supportive housing facility after struggling with homelessness for over a decade. Johns suffered a stroke ten years ago, which left him unable to work.