Jinder Mahal made his return to action on today’s WWE Main Event episode, which is now available on Hulu. The Modern Day Maharaja defeated Jeff Hardy in his return match. Mahal is now coming out with two new partners. It was reported after Monday’s WWE Main Event tapings that Jinder came out with both members of Indus Sher from WWE NXT, but that is not the case. Former MLB star Rinku Singh did come out with Jinder, but he is now being called Veer. The other man with Jinder is Dilsher Shanky. He is now being called just Shanky.