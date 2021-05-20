Two Regionals will be hosted by Hillsdale Schools on Friday, May 21st
HILLSDALE COUNTY— The Hillsdale County boys and girls track and field teams have returned to their events after a year long hiatus after the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite some challenges, many teams in Hillsdale County have been able to participate to a full extent in many meets and league jamborees during the regular season. This week marks the start, for many teams, the championship season. Several teams and individual athletes will look to compete at the regional competitions hosted within Hillsdale County.www.hillsdale.net