Hillsdale County, MI

Two Regionals will be hosted by Hillsdale Schools on Friday, May 21st

Hillsdale Daily News
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHILLSDALE COUNTY— The Hillsdale County boys and girls track and field teams have returned to their events after a year long hiatus after the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite some challenges, many teams in Hillsdale County have been able to participate to a full extent in many meets and league jamborees during the regular season. This week marks the start, for many teams, the championship season. Several teams and individual athletes will look to compete at the regional competitions hosted within Hillsdale County.

Hillsdale County, MIHillsdale Daily News

Will Carleton Academy Track and Field has success at multiple competition levels

This season has been a special one for many Senior athletes in Hillsdale County and their teammates. For parents, coaches, and the communities, it is a time to celebrate the ability to enjoy the outdoor sports season after losing the 2020 Spring track season to the Covid-19 pandemic. With high schools across the state handling the pandemic as directed by the MHSAA, schools have been able to see the return of Spring athletics. Many Seniors lost their spring season in 2020, and it's been since the spring 2019 season that track and field events have been held.
Jonesville, MIHillsdale Daily News

Students challenged with running program

A running program at Jonesville Community Schools has been challenging young students to train for a 5K on Friday. The Comet Cruisers couch to 5K running program for grades 3-5 is coordinated by third-grade teacher Rachel Mandrelle and will culminate Friday for an end-of-the-season run. "We had to make a...
Hillsdale County, MIHillsdale Daily News

Hillsdale's All-County Boys Basketball team

Despite all of the COVID-19 protocols, the late start to the season and several teams having to skip games for one reason or another, the 2021 basketball season started and finished for all 10 Hillsdale County boys basketball teams. That in itself was an accomplishment. But the season was not...
Hillsdale County, MIHillsdale Daily News

Pechta named 2021 state Woman of Distinction

Delta Kappa Gamma, Alpha Iota State, Michigan, announced that the State Woman of Distinction Award for 2021 was awarded to J-Jay Pechta. Delta Kappa Gamma is an international organization of professional, women educators. Every year a member is honored who has contributed above and beyond to the organization. Pechta belongs...
Hillsdale, MIHillsdale Daily News

Hillsdale High School boys basketball and girls bowling teams honored

Amongst the many awards handed out to Hillsdale County schools from the Winter Sports season, many teams were able to celebrate both success in athletics and within the classroom. The Hillsdale High School girls Bowling team was one of several teams across the state that received Academic All-State honors. On...