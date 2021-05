Getting back to normal now that vast majority of the vulnerable population has been vaccinated or recovered from Covid. We can’t live in a bubble forever. I say full capacity and if you want extra protection wear a mask and sanitize hands frequently while at the game. Others will take the risk of contracting something up to a bad flu. If this sounds too dangerous then don’t attend and be diligent about getting yourself vaccinated. Personal choice and personal responsibility is the way forward now that the vaccine has proven to effective and is widely available.