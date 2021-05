WINSLOW — A multi-unit home in Winslow caught fire Friday, spreading up the back wall of the house and resulting in minor injuries. Rebecca Adams lives on the second floor of the Bellevue Street home with two of her children, Samuel and Cadence. Adams and Samuel were home Friday when a firefighter banged on the door and told them to get out, she said. Soon after the firefighter arrived the fire alarms in the building began to go off.