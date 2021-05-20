newsbreak-logo
Angelina County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Angelina, Houston, Polk, Trinity, Tyler by NWS

weather.gov
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 20:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Angelina; Houston; Polk; Trinity; Tyler The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Neches River At Rockland affecting Tyler, Angelina, Polk and Jasper Counties. Neches River Near Neches affecting Cherokee, Houston and Anderson Counties. Neches River Near Alto affecting Cherokee, Houston, Anderson and Trinity Counties. Neches River Near Diboll affecting Tyler, Houston, Angelina, Polk and Trinity Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Neches River Near Diboll. * Until further notice. * At 7:15 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 14.2 feet. * Flood stage is 12 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The Neches River near Diboll is expected to rise to 15.0 feet by early Sunday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...Expect flooding to continue for several more days, also very likely to continue through the end of May.

alerts.weather.gov
Hardin County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hardin, Jasper, Orange, Tyler by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hardin; Jasper; Orange; Tyler The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Sabine River Near Bon Wier ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River Near Kinder Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Mermentau River Near Mermentau Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Sabine River Near Deweyville Neches River at Neches River Saltwater Barrier Neches River Near Evadale Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Neches River Near Evadale. * Until further notice. * At 1:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 18.0 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 1:00 PM CDT Monday was 18.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.3 feet Thursday evening. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding. Water enters buildings adjacent to gauge. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Neches River Evadale 17.0 18.0 Mon 1 pm CDT 17.9 17.9 18.2
Hardin County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 22:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hardin; Jefferson; Northern Jasper; Northern Newton; Orange; Southern Jasper; Southern Newton; Tyler SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN JEFFERSON SOUTHEASTERN TYLER...SOUTHWESTERN NEWTON...NORTHEASTERN HARDIN ORANGE AND SOUTHEASTERN JASPER COUNTIES UNTIL 445 AM CDT At 356 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Fred to near Beaumont. Movement was east at 10 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Beaumont, Orange, Nederland, Lumberton, Vidor, Bridge City, Silsbee, West Orange, Kirbyville, Deweyville, Evadale, Call, Fred, Mauriceville, Buna, Rose City, Pine Forest, Lakeview, Weiss Bluff and Gist.
Hardin County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hardin, Liberty, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 20:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. Target Area: Hardin; Liberty; Polk The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Trinity River near Moss Bluff affecting Chambers and Liberty Counties. Menard Creek near Rye affecting Polk, Hardin and Liberty Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Trinity River at Riverside affecting Walker, San Jacinto, Polk and Trinity Counties. For the Trinity River...including Crockett, Riverside, Goodrich, Romayor, Moss Bluff, Liberty...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Menard Creek...including Rye...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice The Flood Warning continues for the Menard Creek near Rye. * Until further notice. * At 7:15 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 22.1 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:15 PM CDT Thursday was 24.1 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 10.7 feet Tuesday evening. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, Moderate lowland flooding begins as low lying areas along the creek are inundated. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 22.2 feet on 01/20/1995. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Menard Creek Rye 20.0 22.1 Thu 7 pm CDT 15.9 12.0 11.3
Houston County, TXweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Houston, Madison, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 13:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Houston; Madison; Walker The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Houston County in southeastern Texas Northeastern Madison County in southeastern Texas North central Walker County in southeastern Texas * Until 215 PM CDT. * At 157 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 13 miles south of Austonio, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Houston, northeastern Madison and north central Walker Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.00IN
Liberty County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Liberty, Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 17:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Liberty; Polk; San Jacinto; Trinity The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Trinity County in southeastern Texas San Jacinto County in southeastern Texas Northwestern Liberty County in southeastern Texas Polk County in southeastern Texas * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 540 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Seven Oaks, or 12 miles west of Chester, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cleveland, Livingston, Shepherd, Onalaska, Corrigan, Coldspring, Goodrich, North Cleveland, Seven Oaks, Lake Livingston State Park, Alabama-Coushatta Reservation, West Livingston, Leggett, Moscow, Tarkington Prairie, Segno, Romayor, Evergreen and Rye. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Houston County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Houston, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Houston; Madison The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flood Advisory for Houston County in southeastern Texas Northeastern Madison County in southeastern Texas * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 531 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This has produced minor flooding in Houston county with water reported on some roadways. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Crockett, Austonio, Lovelady, Kennard, Latexo and Weches.
Houston County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Houston, Madison, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Houston; Madison; Walker SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 109 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles east of Madisonville, moving north at 20 mph. Half inch hail will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Madisonville, Austonio and Lovelady.
Jasper County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jasper, Newton, Tyler by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 18:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jasper; Newton; Tyler The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Tyler County in southeastern Texas West central Newton County in southeastern Texas East central Jasper County in southeastern Texas * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 654 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fred, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Kirbyville, Fred, Magnolia Springs, Roganville, Mt. Union and Bleakwood. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Polk County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Polk, San Jacinto by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Polk; San Jacinto A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN SAN JACINTO...NORTHWESTERN LIBERTY AND POLK COUNTIES At 606 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Goodrich, or 9 miles south of Livingston, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cleveland, Livingston, Shepherd, Corrigan, Coldspring, Goodrich, North Cleveland, Seven Oaks, Lake Livingston State Park, Alabama-Coushatta Reservation, West Livingston, Leggett, Moscow, Tarkington Prairie, Segno, Romayor and Rye. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Houston County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Houston, Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Houston; Trinity A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN TRINITY AND SOUTH CENTRAL HOUSTON COUNTIES At 436 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 5 miles north of Trinity, or 20 miles south of Crockett, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Groveton around 505 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.25IN
Houston County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Houston by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 14:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Houston County Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Houston The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Houston County in southeastern Texas * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 240 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles west of Austonio, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Crockett and Latexo. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Angelina County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Angelina, Cherokee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 16:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Angelina County in eastern Texas Southeastern Cherokee County in northeastern Texas * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 417 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kennard, or 16 miles northwest of Apple Springs, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Wells, Pollok and Forest. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Angelina County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Angelina by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Angelina SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL ANGELINA COUNTY UNTIL 600 PM CDT At 500 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Groveton, or 10 miles southwest of Apple Springs, moving northeast at 35 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Lufkin, Diboll, Hudson, Huntington, Burke, Shawnee and Homer. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for eastern Texas.
Polk County, TXclaimspages.com

Special Weather Statement in Polk County, Texas

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. — Strong Storms with Heavy Rainfall Slowly Moving Across Polk County... At 645 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Goodrich, or near Livingston, moving northeast at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Rainfall rates as high as 3 inches per hour are also being estimated by radar in this storm. Locations impacted include... Livingston, Goodrich, Alabama-Coushatta Reservation and southeastern West Livingston.
Angelina County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Angelina, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 19:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee; Gregg; Harrison; Nacogdoches; Panola; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Arkansas...Louisiana and Texas, including the following areas, in Arkansas, Columbia and Union. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red River, Sabine, Union, Webster and Winn. In Texas, Angelina, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby and Smith. * Until 7 AM CDT Wednesday * Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches, with isolated higher amounts possible. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.
Angelina County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Angelina; Bowie; Camp; Cass; Cherokee; Franklin; Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Morris; Nacogdoches; Panola; Red River; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith; Titus; Upshur; Wood FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas, including the following areas, in Arkansas, Columbia, Lafayette, Miller, and Union. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red River, Sabine, Union, Webster, and Winn. In Texas, Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur, and Wood. * Through Wednesday morning * A large area of moderate to heavy rainfall will continue to overspread East Texas, much of Southwest Arkansas, and North Louisiana tonight, over areas that remain saturated in wake of very heavy rainfall that has fallen since Sunday. Additional rainfall amounts of one to three inches, with isolated higher amounts, will be possible through early Wednesday morning. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.
Jasper County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jasper, Tyler by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 17:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jasper; Tyler A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL TYLER AND NORTHWESTERN JASPER COUNTIES At 635 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles southeast of Huntington to near Colmesneil to Woodville to 6 miles west of Warren to near Votaw, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Woodville, Colmesneil, Warren, Rockland, Ivanhoe and Hillister. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Polk County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 08:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Polk The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flood Advisory for South Central Polk County in southeastern Texas * Until 1130 AM CDT. * At 834 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Alabama-Coushatta Reservation.
Jasper County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Tyler by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 21:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. The Weather Prediction Center has issued a Moderate Risk of excessive rainfall leading to flash flooding. The probability for numerous significant flash floods events has increased. There is an increased danger to lives and property due to flash flooding. Target Area: Northern Jasper; Northern Newton; Tyler FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT FLASH FLOODING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Louisiana and southeast Texas, including the following areas, in Louisiana, Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, Lower St. Martin, Rapides, St. Landry, St. Mary, Upper St. Martin, Vermilion and Vernon. In southeast Texas, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton and Tyler. * Through Wednesday afternoon * Showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue near a stalled front into early Wednesday. Some of the thunderstorms will produce heavy rainfall resulting in 1-3 inches of rainfall with isolated higher amounts possible over the saturated soils from previous rains.