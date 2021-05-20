Flood Warning issued for Anderson, Cherokee, Houston by NWS

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 20:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Anderson; Cherokee; Houston The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Neches River At Rockland affecting Tyler, Angelina, Polk and Jasper Counties. Neches River Near Neches affecting Cherokee, Houston and Anderson Counties. Neches River Near Alto affecting Cherokee, Houston, Anderson and Trinity Counties. Neches River Near Diboll affecting Tyler, Houston, Angelina, Polk and Trinity Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Neches River Near Neches. * Until further notice. * At 7:30 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 14.7 feet. * Flood stage is 12 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The Neches River at Neches is expected to rise to a crest of 18.1 feet Sunday morning. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Expect moderate to severe flooding of river bottoms with some camps and access roads flooded. Expect flooding similar to that experienced during the July floods of 2007 when the Neches River crested at 18.9 feet during July 9, 2007.

alerts.weather.gov
Anderson County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Anderson, Bell, Bosque, Collin, Comanche, Cooke, Coryell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 07:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Anderson; Bell; Bosque; Collin; Comanche; Cooke; Coryell; Dallas; Delta; Denton; Eastland; Ellis; Erath; Falls; Fannin; Freestone; Grayson; Hamilton; Henderson; Hill; Hood; Hopkins; Hunt; Jack; Johnson; Kaufman; Lamar; Lampasas; Leon; Limestone; McLennan; Milam; Mills; Montague; Navarro; Palo Pinto; Parker; Rains; Robertson; Rockwall; Somervell; Stephens; Tarrant; Van Zandt; Wise; Young FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of north central Texas...northeast Texas and south central Texas, including the following areas, in north central Texas, Bell, Bosque, Collin, Comanche, Cooke, Coryell, Dallas, Denton, Eastland, Ellis, Erath, Falls, Fannin, Freestone, Grayson, Hamilton, Hill, Hood, Hunt, Jack, Johnson, Kaufman, Lampasas, Limestone, McLennan, Mills, Montague, Navarro, Palo Pinto, Parker, Rockwall, Somervell, Stephens, Tarrant, Wise and Young. In northeast Texas, Anderson, Delta, Henderson, Hopkins, Lamar, Leon, Rains and Van Zandt. In south central Texas, Milam and Robertson. * Through Wednesday morning * Additional rainfall totals of 3 to 5 inches, with isolated higher amounts possible. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams and rivers.
Houston County, TXweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Houston, Madison, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 13:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Houston; Madison; Walker The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Houston County in southeastern Texas Northeastern Madison County in southeastern Texas North central Walker County in southeastern Texas * Until 215 PM CDT. * At 157 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 13 miles south of Austonio, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Houston, northeastern Madison and north central Walker Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.00IN
Houston County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Houston, Polk, Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Houston; Polk; Trinity FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of southeast Texas...including the following counties...Houston...Polk and Trinity. * Through Wednesday morning * Rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are forecast. Isolated totals comparable to the highest totals in previous days, generally 5 to 7 inches, are again possible with the strongest storms. * Flooding is possible if locations that have seen heavy rainfall in the past day or two receive heavy rainfall again today. The most vulnerable locations will be low-lying roads, creeks/streams, and other poor-draining areas.
Houston County, TXweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Houston, Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 16:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Houston; Trinity The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Trinity County in southeastern Texas South central Houston County in southeastern Texas * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 414 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Lovelady, or 10 miles east of Austonio, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Trinity and south central Houston Counties, including the following locations... Pennington. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.00IN
Cherokee County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cherokee, Gregg, Rusk, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cherokee; Gregg; Rusk; Smith The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Smith County in northeastern Texas Western Rusk County in northeastern Texas Southwestern Gregg County in northeastern Texas Cherokee County in northeastern Texas * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 301 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Lindale to near Chandler to near Bullard to near Reese to near Palestine to 7 miles northwest of Elkhart, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Tyler, Jacksonville, Kilgore, Whitehouse, Gladewater, Rusk, Overton, Bullard, Troup, New London, Arp, Clarksville City, Ponta, New Salem, Mount Selman, Liberty City, Joinerville, Mixon, Turnertown and Reese. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Houston County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Houston, Madison, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Houston; Madison; Walker SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 109 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles east of Madisonville, moving north at 20 mph. Half inch hail will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Madisonville, Austonio and Lovelady.
Houston County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Houston by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Houston A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN HOUSTON AND NORTHEASTERN MADISON COUNTIES At 146 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 11 miles southwest of Austonio, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Houston and northeastern Madison Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Houston County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Houston, Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 08:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Houston; Trinity The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flood Advisory for Trinity County in southeastern Texas Northwestern San Jacinto County in southeastern Texas Central Houston County in southeastern Texas Northeastern Walker County in southeastern Texas * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 548 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This has produced minor flooding in Trinity county with water reported on some roadways. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Apple Springs, Trinity, Groveton, Sebastopol, Pennington and Centralia.
Anderson County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Anderson, Delta, Freestone, Henderson, Hopkins, Hunt, Kaufman by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Anderson; Delta; Freestone; Henderson; Hopkins; Hunt; Kaufman; Lamar; Leon; Navarro; Rains; Van Zandt THUNDERSTORMS WITH HEAVY RAINFALL EXPANDING ACROSS NORTH AND CENTRAL TEXAS FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of north central Texas and northeast Texas, including the following areas, in north central Texas, Freestone, Hunt, Kaufman, and Navarro. In northeast Texas, Anderson, Delta, Henderson, Hopkins, Lamar, Leon, Rains, and Van Zandt. * Through Wednesday morning * Rainfall totals of 1 to 4 inches, with isolated higher amounts possible. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams and rivers.
Cherokee County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Gregg, Rusk, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 02:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Cherokee; Gregg; Rusk; Smith SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SMITH...NORTHWESTERN RUSK SOUTHWESTERN GREGG AND CHEROKEE COUNTIES UNTIL 330 PM CDT At 250 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles south of Lindale to near Coffee City to near Frankston to near Palestine. Movement was east at 25 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Tyler, Jacksonville, Whitehouse, Rusk, Lindale, Overton, Bullard, Troup, New London, Berryville, Arp, Clarksville City, Ponta, Mount Selman, Liberty City, Mixon, Reese, Maydelle, New Summerfield and Noonday.
Anderson County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anderson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anderson SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN ANDERSON COUNTY UNTIL 1130 AM CDT At 1111 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles south of Maydelle, or 14 miles southwest of Rusk, moving northeast at 35 mph. Dime to penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Anderson County.
Cherokee County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cherokee; Gregg; Harrison; Nacogdoches; Panola; Rusk; Shelby The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Harrison County in northeastern Texas Panola County in northeastern Texas Rusk County in northeastern Texas Northwestern Nacogdoches County in eastern Texas Northwestern Shelby County in eastern Texas Eastern Gregg County in northeastern Texas Central Cherokee County in northeastern Texas * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 359 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Hallsville to near Tatum to near Henderson to New Salem to near Rusk, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Longview, Marshall, Henderson, Kilgore, Carthage, Rusk, Hallsville, Waskom, Tatum, Tenaha, Timpson, Garrison, Beckville, Deberry, Elysian Fields, Pinehill, Sacul, Maydelle, Ponta and New Salem. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Angelina County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Angelina, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 19:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee; Gregg; Harrison; Nacogdoches; Panola; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Arkansas...Louisiana and Texas, including the following areas, in Arkansas, Columbia and Union. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red River, Sabine, Union, Webster and Winn. In Texas, Angelina, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby and Smith. * Until 7 AM CDT Wednesday * Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches, with isolated higher amounts possible. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.
Cherokee County, TXThe Cherokeean Herald

UPDATE: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for county

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 11 at 3:01PM CDT until May 11 at 4 PM CDT by NWS Shreveport LA. The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cherokee and surrounding counties in northeastern Texas. * At 301 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along...
Angelina County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches, San Augustine, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 16:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee; Nacogdoches; San Augustine; Shelby The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Angelina County in eastern Texas Nacogdoches County in eastern Texas Northwestern San Augustine County in eastern Texas Southwestern Shelby County in eastern Texas Southern Cherokee County in northeastern Texas * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 450 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Nacogdoches, Rusk, Alto, Wells, Douglass, Pollok, Forest, Woden, Melrose, Morrill, Martinsville, Appleby, Chireno, Central, Looneyville, Lilbert, Linwood and Denning. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible in the warned area through 8 pm. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Angelina County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 02:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Angelina; Bowie; Camp; Cass; Cherokee; Franklin; Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Morris; Nacogdoches; Panola; Red River; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith; Titus; Upshur; Wood FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of Arkansas...Louisiana and Texas, including the following areas, in Arkansas, Columbia, Lafayette, Miller and Union. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red River, Sabine, Union, Webster and Winn. In Texas, Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur and Wood. * Through Wednesday morning * Very heavy rainfall has been observed over the past 48 hours across portions of the region resulting in saturated soils. Additional rainfall totals of near 2 to 3 inches, with isolated higher amounts will be possible through early Wednesday. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.
Angelina County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 09:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee; Nacogdoches SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL NACOGDOCHES...WESTERN ANGELINA AND SOUTHEASTERN CHEROKEE COUNTIES UNTIL 615 PM CDT At 518 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles south of Wells, or 11 miles north of Apple Springs, moving southeast at 25 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Lufkin, Diboll, Hudson, Huntington, Wells, Pollok, Forest, Burke, Redland, Clawson, Homer and Central. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for eastern and northeastern Texas.
Angelina County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches, Sabine, San Augustine by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 17:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee; Nacogdoches; Sabine; San Augustine The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Nacogdoches County in eastern Texas Angelina County in eastern Texas San Augustine County in eastern Texas Sabine County in eastern Texas Southeastern Cherokee County in northeastern Texas * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 528 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Apple Springs to 6 miles southeast of Etoile to San Augustine, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lufkin, Diboll, Milam, Hudson, Huntington, San Augustine, Hemphill, Pineland, Wells, Bland Lake, Woden, Pollok, Rosevine, Macune, Etoile, Burke, Zavalla, Chireno, Broaddus and Central. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Angelina County, TXweather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 21:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Angelina; Bowie; Camp; Cass; Cherokee; Franklin; Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Morris; Nacogdoches; Panola; Red River; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith; Titus; Upshur; Wood LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...Through 7:00 AM CDT Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.