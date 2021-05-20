Flood Warning issued for Anderson, Cherokee, Houston by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 20:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Anderson; Cherokee; Houston The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Neches River At Rockland affecting Tyler, Angelina, Polk and Jasper Counties. Neches River Near Neches affecting Cherokee, Houston and Anderson Counties. Neches River Near Alto affecting Cherokee, Houston, Anderson and Trinity Counties. Neches River Near Diboll affecting Tyler, Houston, Angelina, Polk and Trinity Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Neches River Near Neches. * Until further notice. * At 7:30 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 14.7 feet. * Flood stage is 12 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The Neches River at Neches is expected to rise to a crest of 18.1 feet Sunday morning. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Expect moderate to severe flooding of river bottoms with some camps and access roads flooded. Expect flooding similar to that experienced during the July floods of 2007 when the Neches River crested at 18.9 feet during July 9, 2007.