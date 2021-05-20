newsbreak-logo
Angelina County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Angelina, Jasper, Polk, Tyler by NWS

weather.gov
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 20:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Angelina; Jasper; Polk; Tyler The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Neches River At Rockland affecting Tyler, Angelina, Polk and Jasper Counties. Neches River Near Neches affecting Cherokee, Houston and Anderson Counties. Neches River Near Alto affecting Cherokee, Houston, Anderson and Trinity Counties. Neches River Near Diboll affecting Tyler, Houston, Angelina, Polk and Trinity Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Neches River At Rockland. * Until further notice. * At 7:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 25.5 feet. * Flood stage is 26 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The Neches River at Rockland is expected to rise above flood stage late Friday morning and continue rising to 28.2 feet early Monday morning. * Impact...At 28.0 feet, water will begin to flood several secondary roadways especially in the Smith`s Ferry community.

alerts.weather.gov
Hardin County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 22:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hardin; Jefferson; Northern Jasper; Northern Newton; Orange; Southern Jasper; Southern Newton; Tyler SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN JEFFERSON SOUTHEASTERN TYLER...SOUTHWESTERN NEWTON...NORTHEASTERN HARDIN ORANGE AND SOUTHEASTERN JASPER COUNTIES UNTIL 445 AM CDT At 356 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Fred to near Beaumont. Movement was east at 10 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Beaumont, Orange, Nederland, Lumberton, Vidor, Bridge City, Silsbee, West Orange, Kirbyville, Deweyville, Evadale, Call, Fred, Mauriceville, Buna, Rose City, Pine Forest, Lakeview, Weiss Bluff and Gist.
Polk County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 09:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this morning at 1045 AM CDT. Target Area: Polk; San Jacinto; Trinity; Walker The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Texas Menard Creek near Rye affecting Polk, Hardin and Liberty Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Trinity River at Riverside affecting Walker, San Jacinto, Polk and Trinity Counties. Trinity River near Moss Bluff affecting Chambers and Liberty Counties. For the Trinity River...including Crockett, Riverside, Romayor, Goodrich, Moss Bluff, Liberty...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Sunday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Trinity River at Riverside. * Until Sunday evening. * At 9:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 134.0 feet. * Flood stage is 133.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM CDT Friday was 134.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Sunday morning and continue falling to 132.9 feet Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 134.0 feet, minor lowland flooding continues with the boat ramp in the Deep River Plantation Subdivision in Walker County inundated. Backwater flooding up Thomas Lake in Walker County floods the boat ramp in the Green Rich Shores Subdivision in Walker County. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 133.7 feet on 03/10/2018. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Trinity River Riverside 133.5 134.0 Fri 9 am CDT 133.7 133.5 133.2
Houston County, TXweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Houston, Polk, Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 16:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Houston; Polk; Trinity The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Trinity County in southeastern Texas East central Houston County in southeastern Texas North central Polk County in southeastern Texas * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 442 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 10 miles south of Kennard, or 14 miles west of Apple Springs, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Apple Springs around 520 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Centralia and Pennington. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.00IN
Liberty County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Liberty, Polk, San Jacinto by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 18:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Liberty; Polk; San Jacinto A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN SAN JACINTO...NORTHWESTERN LIBERTY AND POLK COUNTIES At 606 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Goodrich, or 9 miles south of Livingston, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cleveland, Livingston, Shepherd, Corrigan, Coldspring, Goodrich, North Cleveland, Seven Oaks, Lake Livingston State Park, Alabama-Coushatta Reservation, West Livingston, Leggett, Moscow, Tarkington Prairie, Segno, Romayor and Rye. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Jasper County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jasper, Newton, Tyler by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 18:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jasper; Newton; Tyler The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Tyler County in southeastern Texas West central Newton County in southeastern Texas East central Jasper County in southeastern Texas * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 654 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fred, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Kirbyville, Fred, Magnolia Springs, Roganville, Mt. Union and Bleakwood. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Polk County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Polk, San Jacinto by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Polk; San Jacinto A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN SAN JACINTO...NORTHWESTERN LIBERTY AND POLK COUNTIES At 606 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Goodrich, or 9 miles south of Livingston, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cleveland, Livingston, Shepherd, Corrigan, Coldspring, Goodrich, North Cleveland, Seven Oaks, Lake Livingston State Park, Alabama-Coushatta Reservation, West Livingston, Leggett, Moscow, Tarkington Prairie, Segno, Romayor and Rye. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Houston County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Houston, Polk, Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 21:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Houston; Polk; Trinity FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of southeast Texas...including the following counties...Houston...Polk and Trinity. * Until 7 AM CDT Wednesday * Some locations in the area have seen 4 to 8 inches of rainfall the past several days. Any additional moderate to heavy rain falling over those locations in a short time period will quickly runoff and cause flooding. * The most vulnerable locations will be low-lying roads, creeks/streams, and other poor-draining areas.
Jasper County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jasper, Newton, Tyler by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 17:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jasper; Newton; Tyler THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN TYLER...WEST CENTRAL NEWTON AND EAST CENTRAL JASPER COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southeastern Texas.
Angelina County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Angelina by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Angelina SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL ANGELINA COUNTY UNTIL 600 PM CDT At 500 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Groveton, or 10 miles southwest of Apple Springs, moving northeast at 35 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Lufkin, Diboll, Hudson, Huntington, Burke, Shawnee and Homer. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for eastern Texas.
Angelina County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Angelina, Cherokee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 16:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Angelina County in eastern Texas Southeastern Cherokee County in northeastern Texas * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 417 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kennard, or 16 miles northwest of Apple Springs, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Wells, Pollok and Forest. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Hardin County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 12:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Hardin; Jefferson; Northern Jasper; Northern Newton; Orange; Southern Jasper; Southern Newton; Tyler FLASH FLOOD WATCH WILL EXPIRE AT 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch for portions of Louisiana and southeast Texas, including the following areas, in Louisiana, Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Evangeline, Iberia, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, Lower St. Martin, Rapides, St. Landry, St. Mary, Upper St. Martin, Vermilion, Vernon and West Cameron. In southeast Texas, Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange, Southern Jasper, Southern Newton and Tyler will expire AT 1 PM CDT this afternoon. The Flood Watch is cancelled. Flash flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Polk County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 08:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Polk The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flood Advisory for South Central Polk County in southeastern Texas * Until 1130 AM CDT. * At 834 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Alabama-Coushatta Reservation.
Polk County, TXclaimspages.com

Special Weather Statement in Polk County, Texas

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. — Strong Storms with Heavy Rainfall Slowly Moving Across Polk County... At 645 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Goodrich, or near Livingston, moving northeast at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Rainfall rates as high as 3 inches per hour are also being estimated by radar in this storm. Locations impacted include... Livingston, Goodrich, Alabama-Coushatta Reservation and southeastern West Livingston.
Angelina County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Angelina, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 19:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee; Gregg; Harrison; Nacogdoches; Panola; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Arkansas...Louisiana and Texas, including the following areas, in Arkansas, Columbia and Union. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red River, Sabine, Union, Webster and Winn. In Texas, Angelina, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby and Smith. * Until 7 AM CDT Wednesday * Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches, with isolated higher amounts possible. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.
Angelina County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Angelina; Bowie; Camp; Cass; Cherokee; Franklin; Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Morris; Nacogdoches; Panola; Red River; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith; Titus; Upshur; Wood FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas, including the following areas, in Arkansas, Columbia, Lafayette, Miller, and Union. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red River, Sabine, Union, Webster, and Winn. In Texas, Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur, and Wood. * Through Wednesday morning * A large area of moderate to heavy rainfall will continue to overspread East Texas, much of Southwest Arkansas, and North Louisiana tonight, over areas that remain saturated in wake of very heavy rainfall that has fallen since Sunday. Additional rainfall amounts of one to three inches, with isolated higher amounts, will be possible through early Wednesday morning. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.
Angelina County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches, San Augustine, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 19:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee; Nacogdoches; San Augustine; Shelby The National Weather Service in Shreveport has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Angelina County in eastern Texas Nacogdoches County in eastern Texas Northwestern San Augustine County in eastern Texas Southwestern Shelby County in eastern Texas Southern Cherokee County in northeastern Texas * Until midnight CDT. * At 743 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen over already saturated grounds. Additional thunderstorms, some of which contains locally heavy rainfall, continues to develop over Deep East Texas and will aggravate the ongoing flooding. Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Nacogdoches, Rusk, Alto, Wells, Douglass, Pollok, Forest, Woden, Melrose, Morrill, Martinsville, Appleby, Chireno, Central, Looneyville, Lilbert, Linwood and Denning. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area through late evening. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-3 INCHES IN 4 HOURS
Polk County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Polk, Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 20:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Polk; Trinity The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Trinity County in southeastern Texas North central Polk County in southeastern Texas * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 800 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of Groveton, or 9 miles southwest of Apple Springs, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Apple Springs, Corrigan, Groveton and Pennington. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Houston County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Houston, Polk, Trinity, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 09:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Houston; Polk; Trinity; Walker SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR TRINITY...CENTRAL HOUSTON NORTHWESTERN POLK AND NORTHERN WALKER COUNTIES UNTIL 815 PM CDT At 719 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking cluster of strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles northeast of Grapeland to near Lovelady. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Crockett, Apple Springs, Groveton, Lovelady, Kennard, Weches, Pennington and Centralia. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southeastern Texas.
Angelina County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Angelina, Nacogdoches, Sabine, San Augustine by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 17:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Angelina; Nacogdoches; Sabine; San Augustine A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN NACOGDOCHES...ANGELINA...SAN AUGUSTINE AND SABINE COUNTIES At 558 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Diboll to 10 miles southeast of Etoile to 6 miles northwest of Milam, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lufkin, Diboll, Milam, Hudson, Huntington, San Augustine, Hemphill, Pineland, Bland Lake, Rosevine, Macune, Etoile, Burke, Zavalla, Chireno, Broaddus, Central, Bronson, Redland and McElroy. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH