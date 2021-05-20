Flood Warning issued for Angelina, Jasper, Polk, Tyler by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 09:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this morning at 1045 AM CDT. Target Area: Polk; San Jacinto; Trinity; Walker The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Texas Menard Creek near Rye affecting Polk, Hardin and Liberty Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Trinity River at Riverside affecting Walker, San Jacinto, Polk and Trinity Counties. Trinity River near Moss Bluff affecting Chambers and Liberty Counties. For the Trinity River...including Crockett, Riverside, Romayor, Goodrich, Moss Bluff, Liberty...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Sunday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Trinity River at Riverside. * Until Sunday evening. * At 9:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 134.0 feet. * Flood stage is 133.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM CDT Friday was 134.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Sunday morning and continue falling to 132.9 feet Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 134.0 feet, minor lowland flooding continues with the boat ramp in the Deep River Plantation Subdivision in Walker County inundated. Backwater flooding up Thomas Lake in Walker County floods the boat ramp in the Green Rich Shores Subdivision in Walker County. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 133.7 feet on 03/10/2018. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Trinity River Riverside 133.5 134.0 Fri 9 am CDT 133.7 133.5 133.2