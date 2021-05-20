Flood Warning issued for Anderson, Cherokee, Houston, Trinity by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-19 20:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Anderson; Cherokee; Houston; Trinity The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Neches River At Rockland affecting Tyler, Angelina, Polk and Jasper Counties. Neches River Near Neches affecting Cherokee, Houston and Anderson Counties. Neches River Near Alto affecting Cherokee, Houston, Anderson and Trinity Counties. Neches River Near Diboll affecting Tyler, Houston, Angelina, Polk and Trinity Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Neches River Near Alto. * Until further notice. * At 7:15 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 18.0 feet. * Flood stage is 16 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 19.3 feet Monday evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Lowland flooding of the heavily wooded floodplain will continue for the next several days.alerts.weather.gov