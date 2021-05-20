newsbreak-logo
Flood Warning issued for Anderson, Cherokee, Houston, Trinity by NWS

 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 20:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Anderson; Cherokee; Houston; Trinity The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Neches River At Rockland affecting Tyler, Angelina, Polk and Jasper Counties. Neches River Near Neches affecting Cherokee, Houston and Anderson Counties. Neches River Near Alto affecting Cherokee, Houston, Anderson and Trinity Counties. Neches River Near Diboll affecting Tyler, Houston, Angelina, Polk and Trinity Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Neches River Near Alto. * Until further notice. * At 7:15 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 18.0 feet. * Flood stage is 16 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 19.3 feet Monday evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Lowland flooding of the heavily wooded floodplain will continue for the next several days.

Polk County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 09:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this morning at 1045 AM CDT. Target Area: Polk; San Jacinto; Trinity; Walker The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Texas Menard Creek near Rye affecting Polk, Hardin and Liberty Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Trinity River at Riverside affecting Walker, San Jacinto, Polk and Trinity Counties. Trinity River near Moss Bluff affecting Chambers and Liberty Counties. For the Trinity River...including Crockett, Riverside, Romayor, Goodrich, Moss Bluff, Liberty...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Sunday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Trinity River at Riverside. * Until Sunday evening. * At 9:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 134.0 feet. * Flood stage is 133.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM CDT Friday was 134.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Sunday morning and continue falling to 132.9 feet Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 134.0 feet, minor lowland flooding continues with the boat ramp in the Deep River Plantation Subdivision in Walker County inundated. Backwater flooding up Thomas Lake in Walker County floods the boat ramp in the Green Rich Shores Subdivision in Walker County. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 133.7 feet on 03/10/2018. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Trinity River Riverside 133.5 134.0 Fri 9 am CDT 133.7 133.5 133.2
Angelina County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 20:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee; Nacogdoches The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Angelina River Near Lufkin affecting Cherokee, Nacogdoches and Angelina Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Angelina River Near Lufkin. * Until further notice. * There is no current observed data. * Flood stage is 10.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 11.3 feet. * Impact...At 11.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding.
Anderson County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Anderson, Bell, Bosque, Collin, Comanche, Cooke, Coryell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 07:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Anderson; Bell; Bosque; Collin; Comanche; Cooke; Coryell; Dallas; Delta; Denton; Eastland; Ellis; Erath; Falls; Fannin; Freestone; Grayson; Hamilton; Henderson; Hill; Hood; Hopkins; Hunt; Jack; Johnson; Kaufman; Lamar; Lampasas; Leon; Limestone; McLennan; Milam; Mills; Montague; Navarro; Palo Pinto; Parker; Rains; Robertson; Rockwall; Somervell; Stephens; Tarrant; Van Zandt; Wise; Young FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of north central Texas...northeast Texas and south central Texas, including the following areas, in north central Texas, Bell, Bosque, Collin, Comanche, Cooke, Coryell, Dallas, Denton, Eastland, Ellis, Erath, Falls, Fannin, Freestone, Grayson, Hamilton, Hill, Hood, Hunt, Jack, Johnson, Kaufman, Lampasas, Limestone, McLennan, Mills, Montague, Navarro, Palo Pinto, Parker, Rockwall, Somervell, Stephens, Tarrant, Wise and Young. In northeast Texas, Anderson, Delta, Henderson, Hopkins, Lamar, Leon, Rains and Van Zandt. In south central Texas, Milam and Robertson. * Through Wednesday morning * Additional rainfall totals of 3 to 5 inches, with isolated higher amounts possible. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams and rivers.
Houston County, TXweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Houston, Madison, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 13:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Houston; Madison; Walker The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Houston County in southeastern Texas Northeastern Madison County in southeastern Texas North central Walker County in southeastern Texas * Until 215 PM CDT. * At 157 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 13 miles south of Austonio, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Houston, northeastern Madison and north central Walker Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.00IN
Cherokee County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cherokee, Rusk, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cherokee; Rusk; Smith A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN SMITH...SOUTHWESTERN RUSK AND CHEROKEE COUNTIES At 322 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles east of Lindale to near Tyler to near Bullard to near Jacksonville to 7 miles west of Maydelle to near Elkhart, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Jacksonville, Rusk, Bullard, Troup, Mount Selman, Ponta, Mixon, Reese, New Salem, Maydelle, New Summerfield, Gallatin, Reklaw, Cuney and Concord. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Liberty County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Liberty, Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 17:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Liberty; Polk; San Jacinto; Trinity The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Trinity County in southeastern Texas San Jacinto County in southeastern Texas Northwestern Liberty County in southeastern Texas Polk County in southeastern Texas * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 540 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Seven Oaks, or 12 miles west of Chester, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cleveland, Livingston, Shepherd, Onalaska, Corrigan, Coldspring, Goodrich, North Cleveland, Seven Oaks, Lake Livingston State Park, Alabama-Coushatta Reservation, West Livingston, Leggett, Moscow, Tarkington Prairie, Segno, Romayor, Evergreen and Rye. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Cherokee County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Rusk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cherokee; Rusk A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN SMITH...SOUTHWESTERN RUSK AND CHEROKEE COUNTIES At 322 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles east of Lindale to near Tyler to near Bullard to near Jacksonville to 7 miles west of Maydelle to near Elkhart, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Jacksonville, Rusk, Bullard, Troup, Mount Selman, Ponta, Mixon, Reese, New Salem, Maydelle, New Summerfield, Gallatin, Reklaw, Cuney and Concord. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Houston County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Houston, Madison, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Houston; Madison; Walker SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 109 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles east of Madisonville, moving north at 20 mph. Half inch hail will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Madisonville, Austonio and Lovelady.
Houston County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Houston, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Houston; Madison The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flood Advisory for Houston County in southeastern Texas Northeastern Madison County in southeastern Texas * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 531 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This has produced minor flooding in Houston county with water reported on some roadways. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Crockett, Austonio, Lovelady, Kennard, Latexo and Weches.
Houston County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Houston, Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Houston; Trinity A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL TRINITY AND CENTRAL HOUSTON COUNTIES At 422 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Lovelady, or 13 miles south of Crockett, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Lovelady and Pennington. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.00IN
Anderson County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anderson, Henderson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anderson; Henderson SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN HENDERSON AND NORTHWESTERN ANDERSON COUNTIES UNTIL 245 PM CDT At 208 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles south of Athens, moving east at 30 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Athens, Frankston, Berryville, Coffee City, Poynor and Moore Station.
Cherokee County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cherokee; Gregg; Harrison; Nacogdoches; Panola; Rusk; Shelby The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Harrison County in northeastern Texas Panola County in northeastern Texas Rusk County in northeastern Texas Northwestern Nacogdoches County in eastern Texas Northwestern Shelby County in eastern Texas Eastern Gregg County in northeastern Texas Central Cherokee County in northeastern Texas * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 359 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Hallsville to near Tatum to near Henderson to New Salem to near Rusk, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Longview, Marshall, Henderson, Kilgore, Carthage, Rusk, Hallsville, Waskom, Tatum, Tenaha, Timpson, Garrison, Beckville, Deberry, Elysian Fields, Pinehill, Sacul, Maydelle, Ponta and New Salem. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Angelina County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Angelina; Bowie; Camp; Cass; Cherokee; Franklin; Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Morris; Nacogdoches; Panola; Red River; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith; Titus; Upshur; Wood FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas, including the following areas, in Arkansas, Columbia, Lafayette, Miller, and Union. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red River, Sabine, Union, Webster, and Winn. In Texas, Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur, and Wood. * Through Wednesday morning * A large area of moderate to heavy rainfall will continue to overspread East Texas, much of Southwest Arkansas, and North Louisiana tonight, over areas that remain saturated in wake of very heavy rainfall that has fallen since Sunday. Additional rainfall amounts of one to three inches, with isolated higher amounts, will be possible through early Wednesday morning. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.
Angelina County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Angelina, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 19:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee; Gregg; Harrison; Nacogdoches; Panola; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Arkansas...Louisiana and Texas, including the following areas, in Arkansas, Columbia and Union. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red River, Sabine, Union, Webster and Winn. In Texas, Angelina, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby and Smith. * Until 7 AM CDT Wednesday * Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches, with isolated higher amounts possible. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.
Trinity County, TXweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 16:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Trinity A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN TRINITY COUNTY At 449 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles west of Groveton, or 21 miles southwest of Apple Springs, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Groveton around 510 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.00IN
Anderson County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Anderson, Delta, Freestone, Henderson, Hopkins, Hunt, Kaufman by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Anderson; Delta; Freestone; Henderson; Hopkins; Hunt; Kaufman; Lamar; Leon; Navarro; Rains; Van Zandt FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT TODAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of north central Texas and northeast Texas, including the following areas, in north central Texas, Freestone, Hunt, Kaufman and Navarro. In northeast Texas, Anderson, Delta, Henderson, Hopkins, Lamar, Leon, Rains and Van Zandt. * From Noon CDT today through Wednesday morning * Rainfall totals of 1 to 4 inches, with isolated higher amounts possible. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams and rivers.
Polk County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 15:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. If on or near Lake Livingston, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Polk; San Jacinto; Trinity SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 601 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm just north of Onalaska, or 12 miles northwest of Livingston, moving south at 10 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Livingston, Onalaska, Coldspring, West Livingston and Lake Livingston State Park.
Polk County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Polk, Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 18:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Polk; Trinity The National Weather Service has extended Severe Thunderstorm Watch 159 to include the following areas until 10 PM CDT this evening In southeast Texas this watch includes 2 counties Polk Trinity This includes the cities of Corrigan, Groveton, Livingston, and Trinity.
Anderson County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anderson, Leon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 18:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection stay inside a sturdy structure and keep away from windows. Target Area: Anderson; Leon A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN LEON AND SOUTH CENTRAL ANDERSON COUNTIES At 605 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles east of Buffalo, or 21 miles northwest of Austonio, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...65 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Buffalo, Elkhart and Oakwood. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...65MPH