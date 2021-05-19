Tennessee launches vaccine hesitancy ad campaign

“Live so that when you die, even the undertaker will be sorry.”. Sign that hung in the business office of Jim Cummings. James H. Cummings is likely a name unfamiliar with most readers, but during his time he was a power and a man to be reckoned with. When he died in 1979, “Mr. Jim” Cummings had served longer in Tennessee’s state legislature than any other man in our state’s history. Living in the tiny hamlet of Woodbury, Tennessee, Cummings influenced events and pushed rural interests while serving in the legislature. Jim Cummings was powerful enough in Nashville to vex Edward Hull Crump, master of the Shelby County machine and was a strong supporter of Tennessee’s influential U. S. Senator Kenneth McKellar, while also allied with McKellar’s political nemesis Gordon Browning. Always colorful, “Mr. Jim” joined with two other long-serving rural legislators, I. D. Beasley of Carthage and W. D. “Pete” Haynes of Winchester, Tennessee. The three constituted a powerful bloc inside the legislature, promoting rural interests and were widely known as the “Unholy Trinity” by those who had the misfortune to tangle with them, either singularly or collectively.