Tennessee State

Tennessee launches vaccine hesitancy ad campaign

By Caleb Perhne
wcyb.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleJOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Tennessee has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the nation, but a new advertising campaign seeks to lower vaccine hesitancy. GET YOUR COVID-19 VACCINE | COVID-19 Resources: Vaccine Access. Just three states are vaccinating at a lower rate than Tennessee: Alabama, Arkansas and Mississippi. More...

wcyb.com
Tennessee Statewcyb.com

26 people indicted on drug charges in Washington County, Tennessee

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A total of 26 people have been indicted on various drug charges by a Washington County, Tennessee, grand jury. These charges stem from an investigation into a drug trafficking organization led by Jesse Alexander Rogers, according to the Johnson City Police Department. Police said this organization was responsible for the distribution of cocaine and marijuana in Johnson City.
Edinburg, TXyournewsnet.com

Pharmacist Addresses Remaining Vaccine Hesitancy

A new poll shows that most people in America who are not vaccinated are not convinced to get it. Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Research data shows 34 percent of people who haven’t gotten the shot say they definitely won’t get it!. James Olivarez's pharmacy, however small it may seem,...
Nashville, TNlocalmemphis.com

Give It A Shot: State health leaders announce next phase of PSA campaign addressing vaccine hesitancy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennesseans will soon see new public service announcements meant to address hesitancy towards the COVID-19 vaccine. The Tennessee Department of Health announced that the "Give It A Shot" ad campaign will move into its next phase, after some digital ads were released on May 1. The new phase includes placements on broadcast and cable T.V. Officials said the ad campaign will run through November.
Tennessee StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Tennessee With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 32.1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 6. More than 572,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 15.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending May 6. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
Idaho StatePosted by
Idaho News 6

The price of Idaho’s vaccine hesitancy

The state recently turned down 75% of its weekly COVID-19 vaccine allotment because of crashing demand — and it already owned one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country. Just over one-third of Idahoans have started the vaccination process despite widespread availability.
Tennessee Statewmcactionnews5.com

LIVE: Tennessee governor signs news bills into law

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The governor of Tennessee is set to sign bills into law Monday afternoon. A press conference is being held for the signings and to give details on what the laws mean for the state. Watch the press conference live above or click here.
Tennessee StateTennessee Tribune

Tennessee Educators of Color Alliance Urges Gov. Lee to Veto HB580/SB623

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TN Tribune) – The Tennessee Educators of Color Alliance, joined by 350 plus teachers, parents and education leaders across the state, wrote a letter today urging Governor Bill Lee to veto HB580/SB623. The bill places limits on teaching about racism in Tennessee public schools. “Tennessee students deserve opportunities...
Tennessee Statewvlt.tv

Tennessee Sen. Hagerty calls on Biden admin. to fix I-40 bridge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Senator Bill Hagerty is calling on President Biden and his administration to step in and help fix the Hernando de Soto Bridge connecting Tennessee to Arkansas. Surveyors found a crack in the bridge’s support structure Tuesday, May 11. In a letter to President Biden, Senator...
Tennessee StateWREG

Governor Lee signs transgender ‘bathroom bill’ for Tennessee schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN/AP) – Governor Bill Lee has signed legislation putting public schools and districts at risk of losing civil lawsuits if they let transgender students or employees use multi-person bathrooms that do not reflect their gender at birth. The Tennessee bill requires schools to try to offer a single-occupancy...
Pennsylvania StateBradford Era

Complacency, vaccine hesitancy growing in Pa.

More than 11,000 people in the region are partially vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 23,000 have been fully vaccinated. With a total population of 91,508 in McKean, Elk, Potter and Cameron counties, that means ¾ of the people have not been vaccinated — and many say they will not. At the same time, many have given up on mitigation measures like social distancing and mask wearing, leaving officials to wonder how to combat complacency and vaccine hesitancy.
Orlando, FLfloridapolitics.com

No Casinos launches ad campaign opposing Seminole Compact

No Casinos is launching a new statewide ad campaign to warn Floridians about the new Seminole Compact, which opens sports betting the group says illegally expands gambling in violation of the Florida Constitution. The Orlando-based anti-gambling group argues the deal between the state and the Seminole Tribe of Florida, signed...
Tennessee Stateknoxfocus.com

Tennessee’s ‘Unholy Trinity’: Mr. Jim Cummings

“Live so that when you die, even the undertaker will be sorry.”. Sign that hung in the business office of Jim Cummings. James H. Cummings is likely a name unfamiliar with most readers, but during his time he was a power and a man to be reckoned with. When he died in 1979, “Mr. Jim” Cummings had served longer in Tennessee’s state legislature than any other man in our state’s history. Living in the tiny hamlet of Woodbury, Tennessee, Cummings influenced events and pushed rural interests while serving in the legislature. Jim Cummings was powerful enough in Nashville to vex Edward Hull Crump, master of the Shelby County machine and was a strong supporter of Tennessee’s influential U. S. Senator Kenneth McKellar, while also allied with McKellar’s political nemesis Gordon Browning. Always colorful, “Mr. Jim” joined with two other long-serving rural legislators, I. D. Beasley of Carthage and W. D. “Pete” Haynes of Winchester, Tennessee. The three constituted a powerful bloc inside the legislature, promoting rural interests and were widely known as the “Unholy Trinity” by those who had the misfortune to tangle with them, either singularly or collectively.