Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank asks for donors after blood supplies driven to emergency levels
Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank is asking the public for blood donations after blood supplies were driven down to emergency levels last week. The blood bank’s inventory for A+ blood type on Wednesday evening was 451 units, less than half of their normal inventory of 925 units, Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank, which supplies blood to WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital as well as other hospitals in the region, said in a news release.lancasteronline.com