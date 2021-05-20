newsbreak-logo
Ephrata, PA

Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank asks for donors after blood supplies driven to emergency levels

By LANCASTERONLINE
Lancaster Online
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCentral Pennsylvania Blood Bank is asking the public for blood donations after blood supplies were driven down to emergency levels last week. The blood bank’s inventory for A+ blood type on Wednesday evening was 451 units, less than half of their normal inventory of 925 units, Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank, which supplies blood to WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital as well as other hospitals in the region, said in a news release.

Pennsylvania State
Ephrata, PA
Pennsylvania Health
#Blood Transfusions#Blood Donors#Donor Blood#Blood Donations#Blood Cells#Central Bank#Blood Supplies#Emergency Levels#Donor Centers#Blood Drives#Hospitals#Platelets#Inventory#Safe Donation Experiences#Temperatures#Nationwide#Normal Collections#Appointments#Masks
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

Nearly half of Pa. adults fully vaccinated: COVID-19 update

About 49% of Pennsylvania adults are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the state department of health said in its daily update on Monday. That equals about 4.2 million people, the department said. The department further said about 5.9 million in Pennsylvania have received at least one dose. Pennsylvania’s proportion of residents who have received at least one dose is the ninth highest in the United States.
Willow Street, PAlancasterctc.edu

LCCTC to Continue to Require Face Mask/Shields

To the faculty, staff, and administration at the Lancaster County CTC,. Over the weekend, the Centers for Disease Control and the PA Departments of Health and of Education released updates to their guidelines regarding mask wearing for fully vaccinated people. As of today, all of these groups now state that public schools should continue their COVID-19 prevention strategies through the end of the school year.
Pennsylvania Statetribuneledgernews.com

$120 million in pandemic relief awarded to Pa. restaurants: Here’s the breakdown by county

Financial relief is on the way to Pennsylvania restaurants. Hospitality related businesses in all 67 counties are receiving funding under Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program. Here in central Pennsylvania more than $20 million has been awarded to businesses in Dauphin, Cumberland, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties. The program, initiated...
Willow Street, PAlancasterctc.edu

“Hard Reset” Procedure at LCCTC May 14-15

The Lancaster County Career & Technology Center will be conducting a “hard reset” procedure regarding our campus buildings and Covid-19 exposure this weekend, May 14 & 15. This process of disinfection of buildings and periods of time to stand empty allows the rolling count of reported Covid-19 exposures to be reset to zero and the count started anew. This procedure conforms to the current standards and recommendations from the PA Departments of Health and of Education.
Pennsylvania StateLancaster Online

Pa. Department of Health not a good model [letter]

There seems to be a groundswell of support for the creation of a Lancaster County health department. Should a proposed Lancaster County health department share any characteristics with the Pennsylvania Department of Health, count me as opposed. The state department has, in my view, stonewalled, obfuscated and prevaricated its way...
Lancaster County, PALancaster Online

IU13 to host vaccine clinic for students ages 12 and older

The Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13, in partnership with Walmart Pharmacy, is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for eligible students next week. The clinic will run May 20 from 3 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and May 22 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the intermediate unit, 1020 New Holland Ave., in Lancaster. Students must be 12 or older and attend public, private or charter school in either Lancaster County or Lebanon County to participate.
Willow Street, PAlancasterctc.edu

ALERT – Face Masks Still Required at LCCTC

This is a special announcement to all students, staff, and families of the Lancaster County Career & Technology Center. Despite the updated changes to mask wearing recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control, the mask requirements at the Lancaster County CTC have not changed at this time. Until we hear otherwise from the Pennsylvania Department of Education, the guidelines of the CTC’s Health and Safety Plan remain in place. All students and staff within CTC facilities are required to wear masks until further notice.
Lancaster County, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Five Additional LBPD Officers Complete CIT Training

LITITZ BOROUGH – Five additional LBPD officers have completed training in Crisis Intervention. In Lancaster County, the Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) is a collaborative effort of local agencies, law enforcement, and the mental health community to ensure thorough and consistent training that mental health crisis situations are responded to with respect for the person and proper consideration of mental illness.
Public HealthFOX43.com

UPMC to host 4 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinics at locations across Central PA

UPMC announced it will host COVID-19 vaccination clinics for individuals age 12 and up at four Central Pennsylvania locations over the next few weeks. Pfizer vaccines will be available at UPMC Carlisle on Thursday, at the UPMC Pinnacle Community Osteopathic campus on Friday, at the UPMC Outpatient Center in South Hanover on Wednesday, May 19, and at the UPMC Memorial campus on Wednesday, May 26, the healthcare system said.