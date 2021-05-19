Demonstrators call for end to Israeli-Palestinian conflict Wednesday
About 100 demonstrators gathered in Penn Square on Wednesday evening to protest the ongoing Israeli military offensive in Gaza. Holding signs that said “End Apartheid” and “Free Palestine,” protesters aimed to stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people as well as demand that the U.S. government “stop funding the reckless military aggression of Israel and (put) an end to the violent occupation” of Palestine, Lancaster Stands Up, the group that hosted the event along with Peace Action Network, said in a statement posted to social media on Tuesday.lancasteronline.com