newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lancaster, PA

Demonstrators call for end to Israeli-Palestinian conflict Wednesday

By ERIK YABOR
Lancaster Online
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout 100 demonstrators gathered in Penn Square on Wednesday evening to protest the ongoing Israeli military offensive in Gaza. Holding signs that said “End Apartheid” and “Free Palestine,” protesters aimed to stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people as well as demand that the U.S. government “stop funding the reckless military aggression of Israel and (put) an end to the violent occupation” of Palestine, Lancaster Stands Up, the group that hosted the event along with Peace Action Network, said in a statement posted to social media on Tuesday.

lancasteronline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lancaster, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Lancaster, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinian People#Palestinians#Israeli Government#Protest Riot#Israelis#Gaza#Peace Action Network#Jewish#American#Penn State#Anti Semitic#End Apartheid#Protesters#Free Palestine#Solidarity#Refugee#Injustice#U S Citizens#Discourse#Oppressive Policies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
Country
Palestine
News Break
Terrorism
News Break
Protests
Related
WorldTelegraph

In the UK, toxic politics have poisoned discussion of the Israel-Palestine conflict

It goes without saying, or at least it should, that it is unacceptable to shout vile racist obscenities on the streets of the UK or anywhere else for that matter. The video of pro-Palestinian protesters driving through a Jewish area of north London bellowing anti-Semitic abuse was a shameful episode that has rightly been widely condemned. Four men have been arrested in connection with the incident.
Middle Eastcapradio.org

Israeli Airstrikes On Gaza Continue After Global Pro-Palestinian Protests

Israel's airstrikes on Gaza continued Sunday as Hamas militants fired more rockets into Israel, marking the seventh day of the fire exchange. Three buildings in Gaza collapsed and at least 42 people were killed in what is now the deadliest single attack since fighting began a week ago, according to the Associated Press.
Politics95.3 MNC

Hoosier reaction to Isreal and Hamas conflict the Palestinian government

If someone shot rockets or missiles at your city, you’d want to shoot back. That’s how an Israeli diplomat who serves Indiana and the Midwest describes the situation between Israel and Hamas, the organization that is at odds with both Israel and the Palestinian government. “Whether it’s something happening now...
U.S. PoliticsDetroit News

AOC calls Israel ‘apartheid state’ in Twitter outburst over Gaza attacks

The firebrand lawmaker denounced Israel on Saturday as an “apartheid state” in a series of posts about the Jewish state’s attack on a building housing journalists in Gaza and the spiraling violence in the Holy Land. “Apartheid states aren’t democracies,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., tweeted. She also retweeted a message...
Middle EastPosted by
Newsweek

Israel vs. Palestinians: Oppression, Aggression or Self-Defense? Listen to 'The Debate'

With the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians escalating, Newsweek invited guests from both sides of the divide to a special edition of The Debate podcast. The Debate is a weekly podcast hosted by Josh Hammer, Newsweek's opinion editor, and Batya Ungar Sargon, the deputy opinion editor, and seeks to create space for civil conversations about the most contentious issues of our time. This week's guests are David Brog, the director of the Maccabee Task Force, and Omar Baddar, a member of the National Policy Council at the Arab American Institute. A brief excerpt of conversation is below.
Protestsqchron.com

Crowd rallies for Israel in Forest Hills

As the violence in the Middle East intensified on Thursday, more than 100 people gathered at MacDonald Park in Forest Hills to announce their support for Israel — and to call on those serving in and running for elected office to do the same. Activist and attorney Ethan Felder led...
Foreign PolicyBoston Globe

Tensions among Democrats grow over Israel as the left defends Palestinians

In 1988, when James Zogby, founder of the Arab American Institute, pushed Democrats to include a mention of Palestinian sovereignty in their platform, party leaders responded with a clear warning, he recalled: “If the P-word is even in the platform, all hell will break loose.” To stave off an angry confrontation at the convention, the issue was shelved without a vote.
Middle EastPosted by
The Hill

Why does the hard left glorify the Palestinians?

In a world in which massive violations of human rights have, tragically, become the norm, why has the hard left focused on one of the least compelling of those causes — namely, the Palestinians? Where is the concern for the Kurds, the Chechens, the Uyghurs, the Tibetans? There are no campus demonstrations on their behalf, no expressions of concern by “the Squad” in Congress, no United Nations resolutions, no recurring op-eds in The New York Times, and no claims that the nations that oppress these groups have no right to exist.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

Bernie Sanders Calls Israeli Government 'Strong Right Wing,' Demands U.S. Respect Palestinian Rights

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders said current leaders of the Israeli government have devolved into a "strong right-wing" coalition that includes outright "racists." Sanders and MSNBC host Ali Velshi on Monday discussed why critics of the Israeli government, particularly those who disagree with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's nationalist policies, should not be slandered as "anti-Semites." Velshi quoted Texas GOP Senator Ted Cruz who claimed Thursday that some Democratic members of Congress are "shills for terrorists" for disagreeing with Netanyahu's right-wing policies. Velshi noted that U.S. conservatives frequently accuse Sanders, who is Jewish, of being "anti-Semitic" solely because he disagrees with Israeli policies toward Palestinian independence.
U.S. Politicsdallassun.com

US blocks UN meeting on Israel-Palestine conflict

Washington [US], May 14 (ANI): The United States on Wednesday (local time) blocked a public virtual meeting of the UN Security Council to address the escalating conflict between Israel and Palestine, informed diplomats. The open meeting was requested by China, Tunisia and Norway to be held on Friday, but the...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
AFP

China says US ignoring Palestinians' plight by blocking UN meet

China on Friday accused the United States of "ignoring the suffering" of muslims, after Washington blocked a scheduled UN Security Council meeting aimed at addressing an intensifying conflict between Israel and the Palestinians. The US, Israel's diplomatic shield at the UN, blocked an originally scheduled Friday session despite the deepening bloodshed -- but eventually agreed to move it to Sunday, diplomats said. As the crisis has unfurled, China has taken up the Palestinian cause at the Security Council, a venue where it frequently plays its veto card to block motions against its allies. Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters the US had single handedly obstructed the Security Council from speaking out on the crisis, "standing on the opposite side of the international community".
Worlddallassun.com

Blinken speaks to Israel PM

Washington [US], May 13 (ANI): Amid intensifying conflict between Israel and Palestine, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and expressed his concerns over the ongoing violence. According to US State Department spokesperson Ned Price, Blinken and Netanyahu discussed the ongoing violence...