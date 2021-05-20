Psycho Las Vegas Announces Previously-Announced 2021 Performers Mercyful Fate, Boris, At The Gates, Katatonia, Wolves in the Throne Room, Elder and Bömbers Will Postpone to 2022
Psycho Las Vegas revealed that some of the bands from their initial 2021 lineup have decided to postpone their appearances at the festival from 2021 to 2022, including Mercyful Fate, Boris, At the Gates, Katatonia, Wolves in the Throne Room, Elder and Bömbers. As promised in April, a revised lineup will be announced this Friday, May 21.music.mxdwn.com