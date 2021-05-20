Psycho Las Vegas Announces Previously-Announced 2021 Performers Mercyful Fate, Boris, At The Gates, Katatonia, Wolves in the Throne Room, Elder and Bömbers Will Postpone to 2022

This week in concerts, the Marquis Theater joins the list of venues returning after a long hiatus, ZHU finishes his week at Red Rocks and The Mile High Station starts its, “Concert(s) for a Cause Series.” As of now, there’s only one show scheduled at The Marquis Theater, but the prospect of more local artists filling the venue’s schedule looks promising — the first to perform at the theater will be the local band, The Dangerous Summer. With 21 venues hosting shows this week, you have no reason to miss the music scene. Stay up to date on all Denver concerts and shows here at 303 Magazine.