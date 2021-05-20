newsbreak-logo
Psycho Las Vegas Announces Previously-Announced 2021 Performers Mercyful Fate, Boris, At The Gates, Katatonia, Wolves in the Throne Room, Elder and Bömbers Will Postpone to 2022

By Tristan Kinnett
mxdwn.com
 11 hours ago

Psycho Las Vegas revealed that some of the bands from their initial 2021 lineup have decided to postpone their appearances at the festival from 2021 to 2022, including Mercyful Fate, Boris, At the Gates, Katatonia, Wolves in the Throne Room, Elder and Bömbers. As promised in April, a revised lineup will be announced this Friday, May 21.

music.mxdwn.com
