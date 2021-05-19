Reports: ‘Criminal investigation’ targets husband of Rochester’s mayor, Lovely Warren

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A police investigation was conducted Wednesday evening at the home of Lovely Warren, the mayor of Rochester, New York, authorities said.

Property records in Monroe County show Warren as the owner of the home, which she has shared with her husband, Timothy Granison, the Democrat & Chronicle reported. State troopers executed a search warrant at the residence, WROC reported.

Update 10:52 p.m. EDT May 19: Several news outlets in Rochester reported that the target of the investigation was Timothy Granison, the husband of Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren.

The Democrat & Chronicle, quoting two “high-level sources” who were not named, confirmed that Granison was the subject of the search. WROC, also quoting anonymous sources, said Granison was the person of interest in the investigation.

Original report: In a brief statement to reporters, Maj. Barry Chase of the New York State Police confirmed that his department was conducting a “criminal investigation” at Warren’s home, the television station reported. He added the investigation centered around the home Warren owns, the television station reported.

“It’s an ongoing investigation, and we’ll have more for you as soon as we can,” said Chase, who did not elaborate.

Justin Roj, Rochester’s city communications director, said in a statement that “The mayor is just learning about the events that unfolded this afternoon and has no more information than the rest of the community. She hopes to learn more details this evening and will have a statement tomorrow.”

Investigators were seen carrying boxes and bags of evidence out of Warren’s house, WHAM reported. Police left the scene by 7 p.m. EDT, the television station reported.