Customer lawsuit ends with Bank of America paying $75 settlement

 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBank of America will pay over $75 million in a settlement following a lawsuit alleging the bank charged improper overdraft fees, according to court documents. The suit alleged that Bank of America often charged customers $35 for overdrafts, often charging repeatedly as the bank tried to again process checks and failing due to insufficient funds.

