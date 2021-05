Washingtonians have worked hard over the past year to slow the spread of COVID-19 as we have waited for light at the end of the tunnel. Now the end is finally in sight. As vaccinations rise, cases are eventually going to hit a tipping point and drop. How quickly that happens will depend on convincing more people to take the jab. Gov. Jay Inslee’s recent announcement on how we should act once vaccinated may have the unintended effect of slowing that progress. After all, if the only change in people’s lives will be that they can remove their mask … if they’re outside … and not too close to people, then the message that’s sent is that the jab isn’t worth it. That it doesn’t actually provide real protection.