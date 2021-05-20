newsbreak-logo
MLB

Yankees announcer David Cone bridges the gap between analytics and old-school baseball

Cover picture for the articleOn YES Network broadcasts, David Cone acts as a bridge between the world of old-school baseball and the new wave of data and analytics in the sport. His enthusiasm for analytics seems genuine, and you always get the sense that he loves sharing his knowledge about the nuances of pitching. At the same time, Cone brings years of MLB experience and a treasure trove of anecdotes to his role as a color commentator. Few broadcasters are able to integrate newer analytical frameworks with the insight of a former pitcher like Coney can while also maintaining the perspective of a longtime player.

