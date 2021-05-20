Yankees announcer David Cone bridges the gap between analytics and old-school baseball

This is an excerpt from The New York Times Best Seller “Full Count: The Education Of A Pitcher” by David Cone and Jack Curry (Grand Central Publishing). Buy Now. After my stint with the Yankees in 1995, George Steinbrenner, the principal owner, had called me “Mr. Yankee,” a lofty title for someone who had made a mere 15 starts for the organization and a compliment that I didn’t take lightly. I enjoyed negotiating with Steinbrenner and I enjoyed playing for Steinbrenner because he was an owner who wanted to win and did whatever he could to put his team in position to win. Was he demanding and blustery? Absolutely. But I enjoyed the pressures of playing for Steinbrenner and playing in New York. I liked being in the Bronx Zoo. To thrive in the Bronx Zoo, I needed to compete my ass off, pitch well, and please Steinbrenner and the fans. I was cool with those expectations.