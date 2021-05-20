newsbreak-logo
Minari's Alan Kim Gets Adorably Star Struck Meeting Emma Stone at Cruella Premiere

By Lindsay Weinberg
E! News
E! News
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Emma Stone Says It's "Fantastic" Playing Villain Cruella. It's not every day you get to meet an Oscar winner—or a real life Disney villain. On Tuesday, May 18, Alan Kim got to meet both. The young Minari actor, 9, flipped when he was able to say hi to Emma Stone at the premiere of her latest film, Cruella. He snapped a picture with the actress, 32, along with his sister Alyssa Kim, 12, from inside the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles.

