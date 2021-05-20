Letter: Pets should be recognized as family members, not as property

The murder of Daniel Hartley is reprehensible and is a devastating example of the vulnerability our unhoused residents face. While the perpetrator needs to be separated from the general public, I cannot support trying juveniles as adults. As a master of social work student, it is rooted in our studies and work that the brains of juveniles are unequivocally less developed than those of adults; as such, juveniles cannot ethically be held to the same standards. The California State Supreme Court just this year upheld a state law that banned the transfer of those 15 and younger to adult court, based on the literature on brain development, I believe this needs to extend to all juveniles. If one is unable to vote, open their own credit card, join the military, or play the lottery until they are 18, they shouldn’t be tried as an adult until then either.