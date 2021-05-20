‘I’m Sick of Her’: Joseline Hernandez Clarifies Why She Blasted Wendy Williams

Obviously, having a wax figure made of oneself is something that us mere mortals will never experience. For such an honor, one would have to have become famous (or infamous) in some way, so none of us can really imagine what such a thing would be like. Even without having been through it, though, I think many of us can admit it would probably be at least a tiny bit weird, which might be why the recent unveiling of Wendy Williams' wax figure to the talk show host herself was a whole nightmare mood.