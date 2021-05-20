‘I’m Sick of Her’: Joseline Hernandez Clarifies Why She Blasted Wendy Williams
When it comes to Joseline Hernandez’s fiery conversation with Wendy Williams the reality TV star’s mood is I said what I said. In a May 18 interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” Hernandez doubled down on her sentiments about Williams giving her female guests their “flowers” instead of constantly bringing them down. This comes after Hernandez’s guest appearance on “The Wendy Williams Show” in April where she expressed to Williams that she wanted and deserved respect from the seasoned TV host. She also pointed out that Williams should be “nicer” to the “ladies” specifically.atlantablackstar.com