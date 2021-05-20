newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Dodgers’ Max Muncy rising to challenge presented by pitchers adjusting

By Bill Plunkett
Riverside Press Enterprise
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — Max Muncy has been walking all year. Recently, he has started trotting. Muncy leads the majors with 38 walks through Tuesday. But he had just three home runs and a .356 slugging percentage through his first 28 games this season. https://embed.sendtonews.com/oembed/?fk=hBXtt4Ot&cid=8131&sound=off&format=json&offsetx=0&offsety=0&floatwidth=400&floatposition=bottom-right&float=on. That began to change with a...

www.pe.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Muncy
Person
Spencer Turnbull
Person
Corey Kluber
Person
Madison Bumgarner
Person
Trevor Bauer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodgers#He Got Game#Go Game#The National League#The Seattle Mariners#The Texas Rangers#The Arizona Diamondbacks#Sportsnet La#Mlb Network#Right Hander Trevor Bauer#Adjustments#Play#Steep Decline#Los Angeles#Individual Players#Home#San Francisco#Push Back Roberts#Rise#Rising
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBInternational Business Times

Dodgers Star Pitcher 'Mad' At MLB Struggles: 'I Freaking Hate Losing'

Trevor Bauer signed a three-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers are struggling in the 2021 season, losing 11 of their last 14. Bauer expressed his frustration: "I freaking hate losing" Former All-Star pitcher Trevor Bauer had enough. After the Los Angeles Dodgers lost another series to the...
MLBdailydodgers.com

Cubs get another solid outing from a young pitcher — this time Adbert Alzolay — and sweep the Dodgers with a 6-5, 11-inning win

Steele's poise under those conditions against a talented Dodgers squad put a spotlight on the potential the Cubs see in their 2017 fifth-round pick. Something my mother always told me growing up was, 'Whenever you get the butterflies, just make sure they fly in formation,'" Steele said Wednesday. So that's what I was trying to do out there.
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Max Muncy: Continues power surge

Muncy went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, two walks and three total runs scored in Wednesday's 7-1 victory over the Mariners. Muncy padded a narrow Dodgers lead with a two-run shot to center field in the fifth inning. The long ball was his second in two nights and fourth in his past seven games. Over that stretch, he is slashing .333/.500/.875 with eight RBI and eight walks. Muncy's league-leading 36 walks on the season are seven more than his closest competitor.
MLBdodgerblue.com

Max Muncy: Dodgers ‘Way Better’ Than Recent Play Would Suggest

The Los Angeles Dodgers were swept for the first time this season after dropping a second consecutive game in extra innings to the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. The club is just 4-13 in their last 17 games since getting off to an MLB-best 13-2 start. “We’re absolutely frustrated,” Max Muncy said after Wednesday’s loss. “We’re way better than this. Period.”
MLBFrankfort Times

Miami-L.A. Dodgers Runs

Dodgers fourth. Justin Turner singles to shallow right field. Max Muncy singles to center field. Justin Turner to second. Will Smith walks. Max Muncy to second. Justin Turner to third. Chris Taylor walks. Will Smith to second. Max Muncy to third. Justin Turner scores. Matt Beaty called out on strikes. Gavin Lux grounds out to second base, Jon Berti to Jesus Aguilar. Chris Taylor to second. Will Smith to third. Max Muncy scores. Trevor Bauer grounds out to second base, Jon Berti to Jesus Aguilar.
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Max Muncy: Third straight game with homer

Muncy went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and two strikeouts as Los Angeles beat Miami 9-6 Friday. Muncy's second-inning blast capped an eight-run second and provided an exclamation point to his torrid stretch. Muncy has raised his OPS from .787 to .935 in May.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

MLB news: Jacob deGrom injury update, Yankees trash Astros, Cubs sweep Dodgers, pitchers who rake

MLB news roundup sees Jacob deGrom dealing with an injury, the Yankees fans give the Astros a rousing chorus of boos and pitchers rake. Tuesday was loaded with great storylines in baseball with individual storylines, team storylines and jam-packed box scores and incredible highlights. Chances are you didn’t get a chance to see all of them by the time you went to bed last night or you may only closely follow your favorite baseball team. So you’ve come to the right place because I’m going to go around the horn with some of the top headlines and highlights from across MLB so you’ll be well-briefed on the latest MLB news.
MLBLewiston Morning Tribune

Dodgers put things together, beat Mariners once again

LOS ANGELES — After 3½ terrible weeks of play unbecoming of a World Series champion, the Los Angeles Dodgers think they’re getting it together again. The way this spring has gone for the Dodgers, two wins in a row are cause for celebration and reason for hope. Julio Urías pitched...
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers Highlights: Matt Beaty, Max Muncy Lead Offense In Sweep Of Mariners

The Los Angeles Dodgers completed a sweep of the Seattle Mariners with a 7-1 victory to win back-to-back games and a series for the first time since the middle of April. In similar fashion to the first game of the Interleague series at Dodger Stadium, the Dodgers needed a few innings to find their footing offensively before getting going. It started in the fourth when Matt Beaty broke a scoreless tie with a two-run double.
MLBdailydodgers.com

Roberts: Dodgers’ Pollock (hamstring) likely to IL

ESPN Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder AJ Pollock left Friday night's 9-6 win over the Miami Marlins with a left hamstring strain and is likely headed for the injured list, manager Dave Roberts said. Pollock was making his first start since straining his left hamstring last week in a 9-2 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. In the second inning Friday, Pollock singled in the game's first run but aggravated his hamstring injury when he took third base on Austin Barnes' RBI double.
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Talks LA’s Struggles with Bench Production

On Saturday, the Dodgers reportedly made a move for a certain future Hall of Famer that Dave Roberts would not comment on before LA’s 7-0 win over the Marlins. That move was made in part due to the team’s struggle to find production off the bench in 2021. Over the...
MLBMoscow-Pullman Daily News

Urías tosses gem, Dodgers roll Seattle

LOS ANGELES — After 3½ terrible weeks of play unbecoming of a World Series champion, the Los Angeles Dodgers think they’re getting it together again. The way this spring has gone for the Dodgers, two wins in a row are cause for celebration and reason for hope. Julio Urías pitched...
MLBDodger Insider

Dodgers get back in the series win column with two-game Seattle sweep

At the end of a 14–11 win that snapped a four-game skid for the Dodgers last weekend, Clayton Kershaw yearned for a normal Dodger victory the following day. He just had to wait a few games. It had been nearly a month since the Dodgers last won consecutive games, and...
MLBNewsbug.info

Dodgers’ eight-run second inning powers victory over Miami Marlins

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers’ second inning Friday night against the Miami Marlins was the relentless barrage they envision themselves producing regularly, the explosion they know they can muster at any point of any game versus any pitcher. That confidence is why their recent three-week offensive slide was so ugly, so perplexing, so frustrating.
MLBdarnews.com

Urias pitches Dodgers past Seattle 7-1 for back-to-back wins

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- After 3 1/2 terrible weeks of play unbecoming of a World Series champion, the Los Angeles Dodgers think they're getting it together again. The way this spring has gone for the Dodgers, two wins in a row are cause for celebration and reason for hope. Julio...
MLBpitcherlist.com

Kelenic At Night

Jarred Kelenic (SEA): 3-4, 2 2B, 1 HR, 2 R, 3 RBI. Welcome to the show Jarred Kelenic. After making a few loud outs in his official debut Friday, the excitement for one of the games top prospects was vindicated with Kelenic’s Saturday performance, as he went three for four with a pair of doubles and his first career home run, collecting three RBI and scoring two runs along the way.