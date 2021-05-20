Dodgers’ Max Muncy rising to challenge presented by pitchers adjusting

MLB news roundup sees Jacob deGrom dealing with an injury, the Yankees fans give the Astros a rousing chorus of boos and pitchers rake. Tuesday was loaded with great storylines in baseball with individual storylines, team storylines and jam-packed box scores and incredible highlights. Chances are you didn’t get a chance to see all of them by the time you went to bed last night or you may only closely follow your favorite baseball team. So you’ve come to the right place because I’m going to go around the horn with some of the top headlines and highlights from across MLB so you’ll be well-briefed on the latest MLB news.