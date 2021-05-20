Youngkin shifts position on the legitimacy of Biden's election
Glenn Youngkin, the Republican nominee for governor, says there’s nothing new about his recent proclamations that Joe Biden was legitimately elected president. "I mean, the reality is, and I have said this before, Joe Biden was legitimately elected our president," Youngkin said during a May 13 interview on Fox Business. "He took the oath and was sworn in. He’s sleeping in the White House. He’s unfortunately signing executive order after executive order."www.politifact.com