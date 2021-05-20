newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Youngkin shifts position on the legitimacy of Biden's election

PolitiFact
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleGlenn Youngkin, the Republican nominee for governor, says there’s nothing new about his recent proclamations that Joe Biden was legitimately elected president. "I mean, the reality is, and I have said this before, Joe Biden was legitimately elected our president," Youngkin said during a May 13 interview on Fox Business. "He took the oath and was sworn in. He’s sleeping in the White House. He’s unfortunately signing executive order after executive order."

www.politifact.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Terry Mcauliffe
Person
Pete Snyder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Recount#Executive Orders#Democrats#State President#Fox Business#Vpm#The Washington Post#Reuters#Gop#The Virginia Mercury#Bloomberg Radio#Pre Convention Youngkin#Rhetoric#Governor#Republican Delegates#Faith#Stronger Laws#Voter Identification#Mail In Ballots#Questions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
TheWeek

Republicans to reportedly shift focus off Biden as they prepare for midterms

In a departure from typical, "time-honored" strategy, Republicans are seemingly gearing up for a 2022 midterm election in which the Democratic president is not framed as the main villain, according to more than 25 GOP strategists and party officials interviewed by Politico. Instead, the GOP reportedly plans to group President Biden in with "more polarizing figures" — like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (R-N.Y.)
Presidential ElectionVanity Fair

Republicans’ Joe Biden Problem: He Keeps Doing Things People Like

In last year’s presidential campaign, Donald Trump tried to scare voters away from Joe Biden by framing him as a dangerous radical—someone so far left and so unhinged that he was “against god.” It was a losing strategy: Biden, who has spent decades in the public eye, was so clearly not the person Trump was describing him as that none of the punches landed. Biden won a decisive victory on a unity platform.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Independent

Biden releases tax returns showing his income fell in 2020

Joe Biden has released his tax returns showing his income fell sharply during 2020 as he ran for president and won the White House.The president’s income fell from nearly $1m in 2019 to $607,336 in 2020 as he dropped high-paying speaking engagements to take on and defeat Donald Trump.But Mr Biden still earned enough money to pay the higher-rate of tax his administration has proposed for the wealthiest Americans.The IRS deadline for tax filing in the United States was Monday, after being shifted from its normal date of 15 April to 17 May because of tax changes and the...
Presidential Electionchapelboro.com

One on One: Biden’s Reelection Campaign

President Joe Biden is on primetime television almost every day. He looks into the camera directly, seriously, and calmly explaining the country’s challenges and possible solutions. He has a near monopoly on network news coverage and the non-Fox cable news/opinion channels. The free news coverage is priceless. Ask former President...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Biden tries to navigate shifting Democratic politics on Israel

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is facing down pressure from progressives to take a heavier hand with Israel amid its latest hostilities with the Palestinians. While Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday that Israel has "a special responsibility to protect civilians in the course of its self-defense," U.S. officials have not called on their Israeli counterparts to alter or halt their response to Palestinian rocket fire.
Presidential ElectionThe New Yorker

How Pramila Jayapal Views the Biden Administration

As Joe Biden laid out a grand vision for his Presidency, in a speech before Congress late last month, cameras caught Representative Pramila Jayapal standing and applauding. Behind her face mask, she later told an aide, she was smiling. This was not the Joe Biden whom progressives like Jayapal expected to see when he meandered out of the Democratic pack and vanquished their champions, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, in last year’s primaries. That was the avuncular centrist who persuaded enough voters that he was the safe choice to beat Donald Trump in November. But this Joe Biden is going much, much bigger. As Jayapal said, “President Biden has risen to the moment, and I really do give him an ‘A’ in what he’s done so far. It’s been bold, it’s been progressive, it’s been what the country needs.”
Presidential ElectionNewnan Times-Herald

Trump could learn a few things from Biden

Trump, like Biden, has a history of uttering some bizarre and even outrageous statements, but Biden is succeeding so far where Trump struggled. Rather than a White House in disarray and clouded by numerous blunders, Biden seems pleased to let his spokespeople take a larger role communicating with America, and he has surrounded himself with trustworthy advisors.
Presidential ElectionThe Sun US

Trump has a ‘stronghold on the GOP’ and says there’s ‘no way Biden won 2020 election’ as he readies for new rallies

FORMER President Donald Trump said he has a “strong hold on the GOP” and still believes that President Joe Biden shouldn’t have won the presidential election. Trump hailed a new CBS poll that showed that the majority of Republicans support the removal of Liz Cheney from GOP leadership and that they believe that Biden is not the 2020 winner.
PoliticsWashington Post

Glenn Youngkin is no moderate. He’s a staunch right-winger.

If pundits and pollsters are to be believed, businessman Glenn Youngkin — the Republican nominee for Virginia governor — has a real shot at winning because he is not a rock-ribbed MAGA conservative like primary opponent state Sen. Amanda F. Chase (Chesterfield). Perhaps they should consider how badly out of step his views are with those of the Virginia voters who elected a Democratic legislature, Democratic governor and two Democratic U.S. senators. The state has also expanded Medicaid, passed meaningful gun legislation, banned the death penalty, enacted protections for abortion rights and secured non-discrimination protections for LGBTQ Virginians.
Presidential ElectionPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Biden under pressure to act, not mull

The Biden administration faces a barrage of major challenges in the coming week — jitters about the economy, violence in the Middle East, uncertainty over the post-mask stage of the pandemic — for a president who generally requires a lot of time to deliberate. ON THE ECONOMY:. — Right now,...