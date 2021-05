The sky is slowly opening up, with more and more countries agreeing to accept vaccinated tourists and among the things that have changed their face since the COVID-19 came into our lives, is the field of travel insurance. Just as there is the world before September 11, 2001 and after September 11, so now there is the world before the corona and the world after the corona. If flying a year and a half ago required of us a, b and c, then today in order to fly it requires a, b, c, d and z.