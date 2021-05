The Great Barrier Reef is, well, pretty great. The largest coral reef in the world, it stretches out for an area over 100,000 square miles. It also stretches up!. In the fall of 2020, as they were exploring a remote region of the northern Great Barrier Reef, scientists discovered a pinnacle reef. A cone-shaped tower of coral, a pinnacle reef takes millions of years to grow. This one rises from the surrounding flat seabed, like a single mountain reaching toward the ocean’s surface. What’s noteworthy about this particular pinnacle reef is that it’s taller than the Empire State Building!