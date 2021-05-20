newsbreak-logo
Upcoming Hurricane Season Projected to be Less Active

 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo to five tropical cyclones are predicted for this year’s Central Pacific hurricane region, officials announced Wednesday. The forecast predicts a 45% of near-normal tropical cyclone activity during the Central Pacific hurricane season this year, according to NOAA’s Central Pacific Hurricane Center and NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, divisions of the National Weather Service. The number of storms predicted includes tropical depressions, named storms and hurricanes.

