On April 5, the Greenwood Village City Council unanimously passed a new 13-page law on first reading without a public hearing or any public input that was described as a clean-up ordinance to make the city’s election rules better conform to the state constitution and statutes. When the second reading of the new law occurred on May 3, making it final, it was included in the “consent agenda,” which is a list of multiple laws approved with one vote, thus there is no individually recorded vote of any specific law on the list, including this one.