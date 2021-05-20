Study: California’s COVID-19 hospitalization rate for children overcounted

EL PASO, TX(May 11, 2021) – With the approval on Monday from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorizing the use of the COVID-19 vaccine in kids ages 12 to 15, Providence Children’s Hospital is now working to pre-register children within this age group. Upon approval from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), vaccines for this age group will begin immediately.