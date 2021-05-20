Study: California’s COVID-19 hospitalization rate for children overcounted
(The Center Square) – New research on COVID-19 hospitalizations of children in California has found nearly half of them were unlikely to have been because of the disease. A peer-reviewed commentary from two University of California San Francisco academics – Dr. Monica Gandhi and Amy Beck, associate professor of pediatrics – found instances of purported COVID-19 hospitalizations in children were overreported.www.citizensjournal.us