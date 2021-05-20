newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Study: California’s COVID-19 hospitalization rate for children overcounted

By Cole Lauterbach
citizensjournal.us
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – New research on COVID-19 hospitalizations of children in California has found nearly half of them were unlikely to have been because of the disease. A peer-reviewed commentary from two University of California San Francisco academics – Dr. Monica Gandhi and Amy Beck, associate professor of pediatrics – found instances of purported COVID-19 hospitalizations in children were overreported.

www.citizensjournal.us
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
State
Arizona State
Local
California Health
State
Oregon State
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Children#Covid 19#Severe Illness#Respiratory Illness#Respiratory Symptoms#Adolescents#New York Magazine#Icu#Overcount#Cdph#State Epidemiologist#Americans#Center Square#Hospitalization Rates#Covid 19 Disease#Hospitals#Bacterial Infections#Appendicitis#Low Income Californians#Covid 19 Caused Ailments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Health ServicesNewswise

Study: COVID-19 home monitoring program decreased hospitalizations

CLEVELAND: Cleveland Clinic researchers found that participation in a home monitoring program for patients with COVID-19 was associated with lower incidence of hospitalization. They published the findings May 6 in JAMA Health Forum. Cleveland Clinic’s home monitoring program, established in spring 2020, is an interactive program through which providers remotely...
Victoria, TXVictoria Advocate

Victoria region reports 8% COVID-19 hospitalization rate, 68 new cases

The COVID-19 hospitalization rate for Victoria’s trauma service area climbed to 8%, which is the highest in the state, according to state data published Tuesday. On Monday, Trauma Service Area S, which covers Victoria County and five neighboring counties, reported 50 of 281 patients hospitalized in regional hospitals have a confirmed case of the respiratory disease, according to state data.
Public Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

COVID-19 & hospital workers — what 2 studies reveal

COVID-19 vaccines significantly reduce the likelihood of hospital workers testing positive for a coronavirus infection, two studies published in the JAMA Network suggest. Both studies were published May 6. In the first study, researchers from St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., analyzed data for vaccinated and unvaccinated workers...
El Paso, TXspotlightepnews.com

Providence Children’s Hospital prepares to vaccinate kids ages 12 to 15 for COVID-19

EL PASO, TX(May 11, 2021) – With the approval on Monday from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorizing the use of the COVID-19 vaccine in kids ages 12 to 15, Providence Children’s Hospital is now working to pre-register children within this age group. Upon approval from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), vaccines for this age group will begin immediately.
Public HealthNBC Connecticut

COVID-19 Positivity Rate Below 2%; Hospitalizations Continue to Decline

Connecticut's COVID-19 positivity is 1.92% and virus-related hospitalizations continue to decline to lows not seen in awhile. With a net decrease of nine hospitalizations, there are a total of 324. An additional seven deaths have been reported since Wednesday. The state's death toll is now 8,131. Local. With just shy...
California StateRecord

California COVID-19 cases holding steady; second-lowest rate of spread in nation

California reported 13,200 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, from 13,167 the week before of the virus that causes COVID-19. California ranked 49th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 16.9% from the week before, with 286,109 cases reported.
Fullerton, CAwhmi.com

Ceremony honors COVID-19 patients who died at Southern California hospital

(FULLERTON, Calif.) -- Under the orange glow of a Southern California evening, the doctors and nurses at Providence St. Jude Hospital in Fullerton, California stand in their blue scrubs and white coats, holding tiny white boxes. In those boxes, butterflies representing all of the victims of COVID-19 who have died at this hospital in the past year.
Public HealthScience Daily

Study finds 80 percent of hospitalized COVID-19 patients have neurological issues

Patients with clinically diagnosed neurological symptoms associated with COVID-19 are six times more likely to die in the hospital than those without the neurological complications, according to an interim analysis from the Global Consortium Study of Neurologic Dysfunction in COVID-19 (GCS-NeuroCOVID). A paper published today in JAMA Network Open presents...
San Joaquin County, CARecord

SJ County reports increase in COVID-19 infection rates, hospitalizations as state’s decreases

San Joaquin County has seen an uptick in both newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations from the virus as California's overall case rate continues "plummeting." County Public Health Officer Dr. Maggie Park told the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that San Joaquin County would remain in the red tier of California's color-coded COVID-19 reopening blueprint for the fourth week in a row. The county previously spent months in the purple tier, the state's most restrictive COVID-19 classification, following a post-holiday surge in December that threatened to overwhelm hospitals.