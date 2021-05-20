newsbreak-logo
Police Recruiting Plummets While Crime Surges In Major US Cities

By Editorial
citizensjournal.us
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSome police departments are having a hard time recruiting potential officers as others gear up for what could be another summer of civil unrest. Demonstrations criticizing officer’s use of force and demanding general police reform last year hurt departments’ recruitment efforts leading to widespread strain, Axios reported Wednesday. Other departments in urban areas are preparing for what could be a summer of violent crime as COVID-19 restrictions ease, according to the Wall Street Journal.

